ID.me Announces New Major Security Acknowledgements, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Certification

Coupled with FedRAMP authorization last year, ID.me now holds the "Triple Crown" of security certifications.

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network with more than 90 million members, announced today it has completed SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification , meeting international standards for managing information security while using tools that sufficiently safeguard user data.

These new security certifications follow ID.me meeting the security requirements and achieving authorization for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

"With this full stack of certifications, we have now earned the Triple Crown for data security," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "ID.me is fully committed to safeguarding the information we are entrusted by our customers to handle, and these acknowledgements demonstrate we are more than capable of doing so. This announcement will strengthen customer confidence and open doors for future opportunities for our company."

The ISO 27001 Certification is given to a company that meets the international standard for managing information security, and SOC 2 Type II represents the operational effectiveness of the security program and safeguards for user data. ID.me received both certifications from an independent auditor. In June 2021, ID.me achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO), which confirmed ID.me met the rigorous FedRAMP security requirements.

These certifications demonstrate the stated commitment of ID.me to provide secure identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for government and businesses across sectors. To learn more, visit https://www.id.me/security .

