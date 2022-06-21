Miami Marlins to Host Bahamian Heritage Celebration during Matchup with NY Mets

Part proceeds from ticket sales will go to Bahamas Baseball Association

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Marlins are suiting up to host the second edition of Bahamian Heritage Celebration this Saturday, June 25 at loanDepot park at 4:10 p.m. when they take on the New York Mets. The Bahamian Heritage Celebration is in honour of Bahamian second baseman, 24-year-old Jasrado "Jazz" Chisholm Jr. – the first Bahamian player with the Marlins franchise and only the seventh Bahamian in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

The Heritage Celebration is a collaborative initiative by the Miami Marlins, The Bahamas Consulate General (Miami) Office, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), the National Sports Authority (NSA) of The Bahamas and Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) to shine the spotlight on "Jazz", Marlins' Bahamian player while simultaneously introducing ticketholders to varying aspects of Bahamian culture.

Against the backdrop of Bahamian themed colours, aquamarine, gold and black, the Heritage Celebration will feature a pregame Junkanoo rush out lead by The Bahamas Junkanoo Revue of Miami and legendary Junkanooers Barabbas Woodside and Langston Longley, as well as a postgame concert featuring popular rhythmic Bahamian music.

Bahamians throughout Florida, the wider USA and across the Bahamian archipelago are encouraged to bring their Bahamian flags, goatskin drums and other paraphernalia to the special Bahamian Heritage celebratory game. It is to be noted, however, that noise makers such as cowbells and wind instruments are strictly prohibited in the stadium.

The purchase of a Bahamian Heritage Ticket Package includes an exclusive Bahamian Heritage Marlins Jersey and access to the pregame and postgame events. This year, spectators will also have a chance to receive a collectible Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead souvenir, presented by loanDepot.

Part proceeds from the special ticket package will go to The Bahamas Baseball Association to increase investment in local baseball. General game tickets do not grant attendees access to the exclusive Bahamian Heritage Celebration t-shirt or events.

Tickets for the game and celebration can be found at https://www.mlb.com/marlins/tickets. Direct bookings are also available for groups of 10 or more through Brad Johnson at brjohnson@marlins.com or 305-480-1548.

A delegation from The Bahamas Government will travel to Florida for the exciting event, including Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General; Senator Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/Sr. Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister; and the Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth Sports and Culture and members of his team.

