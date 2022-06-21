ONEOK to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

TULSA, Okla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 22-23, 2022, in New York City.

ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

