Concorde Career Colleges Dental Hygiene Students receive $40,000 in Scholarships from Heartland Dental

Leading Dental Support Organization Announces National Scholarship Winners in Dental Hygiene

MISSION, Kan. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges and Heartland Dental are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship, a $40,000 awards package created to help future dental hygienists provide lifetime care and positive patient experiences.

Heartland Dental, one of the nation's largest dental support organizations, supports hygienists and their education, recognizing their important role in delivering great patient care. With national growth in dental hygienist job openings predicted to increase 11% over the next decade, both Concorde Career Colleges and Heartland Dental understand the current demand for these healthcare professionals, which led to the announcement of these scholarships in late 2021.

"At Heartland Dental, we're committed to investing in the future of dental hygienists. These incredible professionals are deeply rooted in our communities and those who choose this career have the chance to change peoples' lives forever," said Cathy Telles, Program Manager of Externships & College Partnerships for Heartland Dental. "In recognition of our appreciation for these important individuals, we are thrilled to award the 2022 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarships as a way to support hygienists and provide them the chance to continue their education, develop leadership skills and become mentors within their community."

The 16 Concorde Career College/Concorde Career Institute recipients of individual $2,500 scholarships include:

Lauren Jardino , Aurora

Jasmina Krkalic , Aurora

Kaelynn Kendrick , Dallas

Riya Patel , Dallas

Monica Amaya , Grand Prairie

Ana Martinez , Grand Prairie

Ashley Brown , Kansas City

Katelynn Norris , Kansas City

Alaina Crowder , Memphis

Agneris Falcon-Gonzalez , Orlando

Tracey Khan , Orlando

Jasalynn Applin, San Antonio

Justine Else , San Antonio

Katarina Valdez , San Antonio

Rossana Canetti Gonzalez, Tampa

Desiree Morales , Tampa

"Concorde Career Colleges is grateful to Heartland Dental for recognizing our dental hygiene program graduates for the role they play in improving the health, wellness and happiness of patients," said Jami Frazier, CEO of Concorde Career Colleges. "Heartland's investment in these highly qualified students helps amplify our commitment to the healthcare community. These students are tomorrow's professionals, working everywhere from public health, and specialty practices to private and group practices, and hospital-based dental clinics."

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,400 doctors in over 1,600 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For more information, please visit heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

