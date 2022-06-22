Feroot Security Lands Spot on FinTech Global's Prestigious CyberTech100 List

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity solutions, today announced it was named to the 2022 CyberTech100, an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative technology companies for financial institutions.

In its third year, the annual list aims to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals identify technology solutions that have market potential and should be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy. The honor marks Feroot's latest recognition following two award wins earlier this year in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Client-Side Security and Magecart Protection.

"As one of the industries with the most pressing need to ensure powerful and ongoing client-side security, the financial services sector benefits from Feroot's unmatched innovations that make securing data on webpages and web applications both consistent and efficient," said Ivan Tsarynny, Feroot co-founder and CEO. "We are honored to be named to this year's CyberTech100 list, as it underscores our fast growth as well as our easily deployed and managed solutions that help prevent potentially destructive cyberattacks."

"Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyberattack compared to other companies," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "As such, security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage. The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy."

