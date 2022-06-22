Spirit Airlines 'Quietly' Flies by Competitors in Airport Noise Reduction Awards

Spirit receives top marks in Seattle and Los Angeles

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major West Coast airports have recently recognized Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) for operating with noise levels consistently lower than other airlines -- high marks for the airline with leading low fares. Spirit received the top ranking in its respective category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program for its operations in 2021.

The innovative programs seek positive solutions to address neighborhood impacts of the airports by highlighting airlines with a higher rate of success in local noise abatement procedures through voluntary operational and technical practices. Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, and combined with the latest engine technology, the modern Airbus A320 Family aircraft stand out in the area of low takeoff noise.

Spirit received the Fly Quiet Award from the Port of Seattle , which noted the airline's "remarkably low takeoff noise levels" at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) thanks to the Fit Fleet ® . The awards are determined by four criteria, including operational sound levels and limitation of late-night noise. Spirit is proud to be the airport's top-scoring Fly Quiet airline for operations in 2021.





Spirit was also recognized by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) as a 2021 gold winner of the LAX Fly Quieter Program, which is the highest in its category. The program evaluated all airline operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and scored them across five areas, including aircraft noise levels measured by monitors in residential communities under LAX arrivals. In addition, Spirit regularly contributes within the LAX/Community Noise Roundtable in an effort to mitigate airport noise effects within the community.

"We want to thank the Port of Seattle and LAWA for these innovative programs and the strong partnerships they help foster," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Spirit Airlines. "These important distinctions are also a direct reflection of the skill of our Pilots, and their dedication to excellence, our Guests and the communities we serve."

