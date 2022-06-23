Advisors Asset Management Appoints Bill Wendel Head of Institutional & Alternatives

Strategic hire marks firm's expansion into alternative investments, evolution in delivering income to advisors

MONUMENT, Colo., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, announced today that Bill Wendel has joined the firm as its Managing Director, Head of Institutional & Alternatives, reporting directly to AAM President & CIO, Cliff Corso. Wendel will spearhead the firm's efforts to design and deliver a number of advisor-friendly products and solutions for alternative investments.

Since 1979, AAM has empowered financial professionals to succeed, and income-oriented solutions have been a core component of the firm's DNA since inception. Wendel's hiring marks the next phase of the firm's evolution by providing advisors an outlet to access alternative investments in various vehicle types.

AAM has transitioned from a boutique fixed income provider into a robust distributor of carefully sourced, vetted and supported investment solutions with over $44 billion in assets* across mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), unit investment trusts (UITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"One of the biggest challenges that advisors face in today's market is the search for income and diversification," said Bill Wendel, Managing Director, Head of Institutional & Alternatives at AAM. "Alternative investments offer a potential solution for income that has been available to institutions for decades, but access has been limited within the intermediary channels. Renewed interest in existing registered product solutions, as well as technology to ease operational hurdles, are expanding advisor access to alternative products."

"Bill is a pioneer in developing alternatives solutions for the advisory market and brings to AAM over 30 years of industry experience," said Cliff Corso, President and CIO at AAM. "As the financial markets continue to evolve, we believe now is an opportune time to deliver a number of private market offerings that will provide advisors with access to these innovative income solutions. Our goal is to partner with industry-leading, institutional managers with focused expertise across select income oriented alternative asset classes. We will be bringing alternatives solutions to advisors in both registered and LP formats."

Prior to AAM, Wendel served as Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions Group at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Before BNY Mellon, Wendel founded and operated Access Distribution Partners LLC, an alternative mutual fund distribution company, and held roles at JPMorgan Asset Management and AIM Investments/Invesco. Wendel earned a degree in finance and marketing from Fordham University.

For additional information on AAM and its solutions, visit www.aamlive.com.

About Advisors Asset Management

For over 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to unit investment trusts (UITs), open- and closed-end mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

*As of March 31, 2022, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $44.0 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $7.1 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $33.0 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $3.9 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.)

