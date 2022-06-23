Famed cricket star Chris Gayle partners with Group 33 to launch The Chris Gayle Universe Show.

Gayle interviews international stars and friends on hot topics and past performances while interacting live with his audience

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic international cricket star Chris Gayle has partnered with Group 33 to create a new talk show with global reach. The Chris Gayle Universe show will pair one of the most celebrated cricketers with a music, movie, and sports stars from around the world.

Chris Gayle Universe (PRNewswire)

Gayle welcomes some of his popular friends to The Chris Gayle Universe, a space to discuss hot topics and relive some of the sport's most iconic performances. The program will be driven by one-on-one conversations with Gayle and his guests.

Widely regarded as one of the game's best strikers in the sport, Gayle holds multiple records across all formats of the game. A two time world Cup winning player Gayle is opening this new chapter of his career by engaging with his long serving supporters.

"This show fulfills my desire to interact with my supporters directly, "Gayle said. "This is a great opportunity to control when and how I interact with my fans and guests. This is my chance to thank the people who have supported me throughout my career, gain some new fans and also take people behind the curtain of life. This show will also have never before told stories and gives viewers a chance to meet me and some of their personal heroes."

The Chris Gayle Universe is a partnership between Chris Gayle, New York based media company Group 33 and strategy company M Style Marketing. Group 33 known for its award-winning series TdUp Golf with Twitch that paired celebrities playing golf with golf pros and legends for a virtual / simulator golf series.

"We look forward to working with Chris to bring this engaging show to his fans as well providing great content. Chris is beloved through the cricket world and his guests extend beyond sports into famed entertainers, musicians and celebrities. With his constant travels, the Chris Gayle Universe will take viewers around the world to new sights and places" Rob Striar Group 33 Chief Executive Officer.

Gayle has selected a star-studded list of guests from sport, entertainment and media for the first ten weeks of the show.

The Chris Gayle Universe will be announcing its broadcast platform and sponsorship partners shortly.

Group 33 is a media and house specializing in content for a new generation of viewers and consumers. Digitally focused, Group 33 brings an award winning pedigree to broadcast partners and brands to increase their reach.

M Style Marketing, a global agency strategy, marketing and branding firm working with leading companies specializing in sports, entertainment, and media.

