First Real-Time Operational Intelligence Platform helps Franchise & Chain CEOs Grow Amid Economic Uncertainty

The prospect of economic uncertainty can be unnerving for franchise and chain business leaders. However, with a strong foundation for operational success, companies can build resilience into their organizations and position themselves to grow and thrive.

The TruOI Operational Intelligence (OI) Platform powers operational resiliency and growth through data integration and by combining the elements of real-time analytics with real-time business task automation.

Examples of how TruOI can increase revenue-per-hour and decrease costs for franchises and chains include:

Reduce labor costs by identifying time card violations or unauthorized overtime

Keep operations and equipment on track with automated business task triggers and performance alerts

Enhance team member performance with 1-to-1 coaching and training

Drive in-store promotions with performance-to-goal score cards

Manage all company KPIs in real-time from a single platform

To accomplish this, TruOI integrates all of a company's existing corporate and unit software and data, forms & documents, training, and facility systems from all company locations under one umbrella platform. The power of TruOI gives companies the ability to automate many of their day-to-day operating activities with triggers driven by key performance indicators or scheduled timing.

In addition, TruOI connects both leadership and location team members with real-time coaching, performance management alerts, and detailed measurements based on organizational goals, operational needs, and even daily P&Ls.

TruOI founder and CEO Shadan Malik states, "Now more than ever, TruOI is the key component business leaders need to increase team member performance, control costs, and accelerate growth in all economic environments."

For franchises and chains with 5 locations or 10,000, TruOI is accessible on any computer or mobile device. Our OI platform makes real-time management of all aspects of a business – from any location – a reality for CEOs and their teams.

Visit www.TruOI.com to see how TruOI helps franchises and Chain business leaders take their next big step.

About TruOI: TruOI offers a real-time Operational Intelligence platform that integrates all of a company's software, measurement, coaching, and training systems under one umbrella application and automates business activity to increase profitability and growth. More than 5,000 organizations have leveraged TruOI technology to drive success and innovation.

