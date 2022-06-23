Holmes Murphy Distributes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Scholarships to Fraternity and Sorority Students

Ten undergraduate fraternity and sorority members receive inaugural scholarships

WAUKEE, Iowa, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice is excited to announce it has distributed $1,000 scholarships to 10 undergraduate fraternity and sorority members as part of its commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives within the organization and industry.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

Brianna Barnes , Alpha Delta Pi of Coastal Carolina University

Jordan Brown , Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Juan Diaz , Omega Delta Phi Fraternity, Inc. of University of Idaho

Aaron Kermally , Delta Sigma Pi of Southern Methodist University

Theron Labrie , Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of University of Colorado - Boulder

Kenan Moore , Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Zeta Delta of University of North Carolina Charlotte

Kendall Nether, Kappa Alpha Psi of Loyola Marymount University

William Ortiz , Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, Inc. of University of Florida

Samuel Raheem , Kappa Alpha Psi of University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Ryan Taneja , Phi Gamma Delta of University of Central Arkansas

"We're proud to provide these scholarships to deserving students who are working to further their education for a greater purpose within the insurance industry," said Rich Jungman, VP, Fraternal Industry Leader. "Promoting diversity within the insurance industry provides benefits in more ways than one and helps bring people of all backgrounds together to support an inclusive work environment."

To be considered for the scholarship, students had to be a member of a Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice client organization, a person of color, in good academic standing, and have a business-related major and/or be actively pursuing a career in the insurance industry post-graduation. Students submitted a resume, transcript, letter of recommendation, and answered essay questions as part of the application process.

"A career in the insurance industry would be rewarding in and of itself just based on the ideals and purposes that it supports. I hope to someday to be able to make a difference in this world, and that could very much start with insurance," said Samuel Raheem of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Kappa Alpha Psi. "Insurance can be the difference maker when getting an individual the help they need."

Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice offers a dedicated team of insurance professionals with expertise in providing a full suite of risk management and insurance products to protect fraternal organizations as well as to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of their members.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Jena Brown

(515) 346-8934

jbrown@ls2group.com

View original content:

SOURCE Holmes Murphy