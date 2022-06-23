Pittco Management Names Lorie Jernigan as Chief Financial Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC, a single family office located in Memphis, TN has appointed Lorie Jernigan, CPA, as the firm's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As the CFO, Ms. Jernigan will oversee the firm's tax, accounting, and administrative groups. Ms. Jernigan will also serve on the firm's Executive Committee.

"Lorie is a smart, dedicated financial professional who is also a great leader. We couldn't be happier to have her lead our financial team," said Henry Guy, incoming Pittco President.

Ms. Jernigan combines a thoughtful, professional work ethic with deep knowledge of tax and accounting. She began her career as an audit manager at Arthur Andersen & Co specializing in SEC work and larger private clients. She then joined Pittco Management as a Vice President, Accounting and Administration and has risen steadily through the ranks ever since.

"I love what I do and who I work for a Pittco," said Ms. Jernigan when discussing her promotion. "To continue to serve the Hyde family, now as the firm's Chief Financial Officer, is an honor and a privilege."

About Pittco Management

Pittco Management is a single family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

Media Contact:

Henry Guy

hguy@pittcomanagement.com

(901) 685-5455

View original content:

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC