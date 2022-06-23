VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's XMeals online platform to the United States. The new website, which launched under the domain, xmeals.com, uses proactive digital strategies to enhance customer loyalty and expand the online impact of the XMeals service in the United States.

PlantX Launches New XMeals Website for its United States Meal Delivery Service (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new xmeals.com platform, which features a user-friendly and interactive navigation system, aims to boost brand awareness and facilitate customer engagement with the XMeals service throughout the United States. Customers in the United States can now use the interactive portal to learn more about XMeals and order XMeals plant-based menu and meal programs seamlessly and flexibly. The new website also aims to highlight the unique value of XMeals as a meal-delivery service designed to promote health and wellness through exclusive access to innovative, high-quality and ethically sourced plant-based meals that are carefully prepared by a team of executive chefs, nutritionists, and trainers.

XMeals, which was first launched in July 2021, offers both a subscription-based service as well as one-time purchase options from the Company's weekly à la carte menu options for deliveries throughout the United States and Canada. By subscribing to the XMeals service on the XMeals Canadian and United States websites, customers can order weekly or monthly deliveries of a minimum of 3 pre-made, chef-curated meals plus with options for add-on extras. Moreover, the subscription plan offers access to the Company's meal plan, which enables customers to select nutritionally complete, plant-based meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner which are curated by PlantX's own registered dietitian and Medical Advisory Board member, Ms. Amy Gensel RD, CSNC. The meal plan is available in both 3- and 5-day programs.

"Our new XMeals website is a valuable opportunity to further build and deepen our customer relationships in the United States, as well as contribute to the well-being of our American community by facilitating their transition towards healthier eating routines" said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Beyond boosting customer loyalty and satisfaction, we are confident that this portal will drive further business growth and success in the United States."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

To access the XMeals service in the United States, click here.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely, "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's United States meal delivery service, the expansion and availability of the Company's meal delivery service in the United States and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.