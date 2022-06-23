Scentisphere is the World-Wide Leader in Scent Marketing

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2002, Scentisphere is the leading scent marketing agency for global Consumer Package Good brands including Home, Air, Personal, Beauty, as well as Food and Beverage brands. They approach each scent branding project as a unique opportunity to create value and ROI for their scent marketing customers by giving them the ability to integrate the power of scent into their marketing, advertising, and promotional efforts.

Scentisphere (PRNewswire)

As the leader in scent marketing, they offer a broad range of in-house expertise spanning many professions and technologies including microencapsulation, fragrance development, scent marketing and advertising, print coatings and print applications. Scentisphere is the go-to scent marketing company for brand managers, marketing agencies and commercial printers. Among their clients are P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, L'Oreal, Clorox and SC Johnson.

While becoming a leader in scent marketing, Scentisphere has also evolved into specialty ink company offering a wide range of scent coatings and varnish products sold under the Rub'nSmell® banner. Rub'nSmell is essentially microencapsulated fragrance oil dispersed into a printable coating. Rub'nSmell is available for virtually any printing process enabling printers to print scent just as they would a 5th color. Scentisphere is recognized as a leader in the print industry for their excellent technical and customer support.

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in interest in scented packaging. A recent study conducted for Scentisphere by the analytic firm, Mai Research definitively finds that a majority of consumers are more likely to purchase a fragranced product with a scented label and that companies that offer scent sampling options on their packaging are significantly more likely to be considered innovative and caring than those that do not. This trend has made Scentisphere the leading producer of Scratch'nSniff® stickers using the Rub'nSmell scent technology. Scent on packaging is proven to increase sales by engaging and educating consumers about the product at point of sale, where 75% percent of purchase decisions are made.

In addition, because Rub'nSmell can be applied in-line just as a fifth color, many brands and packaging suppliers are recognizing the cost benefits of applying scent directly to the package itself. This includes folding cartons, primary labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, blister packs, etc.

It must be stressed that the use of fragrance in packaging and advertising is not a novelty, but a marketing necessity and the way of the future. The addition of fragrance to a package makes the package more engaging; helps educate a customer, which in turn increases sales. Adding scent is not difficult and Scentisphere has the tools, the technology and the technical expertise to make the inclusion of scent effortless.

As the global leader in printable scent coatings and with the broadest, highest quality product line, Scentisphere prides itself on its expert technical support and years of experience in the production and application of scent coatings and varnishes. The Scentisphere motto is, "If it can be printed, it can be scented."

