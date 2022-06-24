InventHelp Inventor Develops a Modified and Unique Padlock (SCO-180)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired by looking at lockers at my former work, schools and at health spas and gyms and wanted a new and interesting pad lock," said an inventor from Roseville, Calif. "so I invented the UNIQUE LOCK."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention can be used to secure items behind doors, in gym and school lockers, etc. Its novel and eye-catching shape and design would attract the attention of individuals of all ages. Along with being stylish, the UNIQUE LOCK would be durable as well as easy to use and safe and secure. Its versatility would make it convenient for any user.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp