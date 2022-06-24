Peter Westbrook Foundation Qualifies Four Athletes for World Championships

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) is pleased to announce that four PWF athletes have been selected to represent the United States at the 2022 Senior World Fencing Championships this Summer in Cairo, Egypt. The annual event is one of the most esteemed fencing competitions in the world outside of the Olympic Games and brings athletes from across the globe to compete for the honor of being crowned world champion. This years World Championships marks the end of a particularly grueling competition season with athletes traveling around the nation and the world to earn points to qualify for this monumental event. In sending four athletes, the PWF continues to build upon an extraordinary legacy of not only qualifying athletes but making historic performances at the competition.

Team USA will be led by three-time Olympian Daryl Homer in the Men's Sabre event. Homer, ranked 10th in the world, enters the competition with his eyes on the podium in a repeat of his historic silver medal performance at the World Championships in 2015. The Men's Sabre team will be rounded off by Tokyo Olympian Khalil Thompson. Thompson will compete in his second Senior World Championships after a late season surge of international results that would qualify for him for the opportunity to compete in Cairo.

The Men's Epee event will also see two PWF Olympians making their appearances again on the world stage. Ranked 24th in the world, Olympian Curtis McDowald seeks to best his quarterfinal performance at the 2018 World Championships this year in Cairo. Olympian Yeisser Ramirez will join McDowald, competing in the event for his second time and first since 2015.

"Qualification for this event is an important milestone for our athletes on the road to the Paris Olympics in 2024," said Peter Westbrook, founder and executive director of the Peter Westbrook Foundation. "The PWF is unbelievably proud of the athletes that we have qualified to the World Championships this year and we will be rooting for them loudly from home."

