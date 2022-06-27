BPM Partners Features Prophix in 2022 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix

Prophix Recognized as Dominant Vendor in CPM Mid-Market Category

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was prominently featured in the latest 2022 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) produced by BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management. Prophix was recognized as being 'Dominant' in CPM market status overall and ranked as 'Excellent' specifically for customer satisfaction. The matrix categories place the active BPM vendors according to customer satisfaction with their current offerings and their relative momentum in the market.

Prophix received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 4.55 out of 5, and was recognized for excellence in Ease of Use, Low Total Cost of Ownership, Product Flexibility, Integrated Planning and Performance/Stability. Prophix was also spotlighted for its ability to deliver AI that provides insights, task management, anomaly detection and augmented forecasting and analytics, as well as its broad financial consolidation and close capabilities that were added to Prophix's integrated suite of solutions following the 2021 acquisition of Sigma Conso.

"Prophix is a well-rounded and well-run organization, with a Performance Management solution that exemplifies the value of AI beyond the buzz," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO at BPM Partners. "Their powerful visual analytics, dashboards with expanded chart options and a simplified user interface, along with a drag and drop workflow builder deliver on the promise of ease of use. Congratulations to Alok and his team on Prophix's impressive positioning in this year's report."

"Product innovation and customer satisfaction are two hallmarks by which Prophix stakes its reputation," said Alok Ajmera, CEO at Prophix. "That's why we're honored to be ranked so highly by BPM Partners in its annual Vendor Landscape Matrix report. The scores we received, including our exceeding the industry average in 14 out of 15 of BPM's customer satisfaction categories, validates that we are on the right path for delivering what our customers need to solve their most pressing FP&A challenges, and close and consolidation challenges."

