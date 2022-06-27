Cengage Takes Home "Top Customer Support Award" for Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognized by the Customer Relationship Management Institute for Supporting Students and Educators with a Superior Service Experience

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology provider Cengage today announced it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for excellence in customer support for the fifth year in a row. Recognized as one of the most prestigious customer service awards because it is based solely on customer feedback, the ScoreBoard Award is presented annually by the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI).

"As educators and students continue to navigate new and changing learning modalities, effective customer support is more important than ever in creating a successful learning experience," said Dawn Gerrain, Senior Vice President, Cengage Academic Service Experience. "At Cengage, we put a tremendous focus on delivering high quality, affordable digital learning products that are easy to use, and on being here for our customers. Whether it's helping an instructor set up a last-minute course assignment or troubleshooting with a student during virtual office hours, instructors, administrators and students know they can depend on Cengage for an exceptional support experience."

Part of the Service Experience team's success can be attributed to its approach and belief that a contact center is about more than just a transaction; it's about addressing customer concerns with empathy. The service team challenged the traditional ways that contact centers are managed by focusing on meeting customers' needs related to reliability, value, time, dignity and success.

Some of the other unique features of the Cengage experience include:

Digital Success Specialists : personal, proactive support to set up digital courses ahead of the semester, and address any ongoing questions.

Start Strong and Virtual Office Hours : start of the semester sessions to help students choose the most affordable option and register their digital products, and Zoom office hours with a local Cengage representative to answer student questions during the semester.

Transparency: proactively sharing how our platforms are performing via proactively sharing how our platforms are performing via techcheck.cengage.com so customers can see if a platform is experiencing an issue (99.9% uptime in 2021).

Expanded support channels : customers have multiple ways to reach support to address an issue including: phone, web-created case/email, live and automated chat and through social media (@CengageHelp)

Quality self-service materials and support: at support.cengage.com customers can find 300+ self-serve articles based on commonly asked questions, and the ability to initiate simple transactions (i.e. request a refund).

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is widely recognized as the most prestigious award for customer service excellence due to its unique customer only vote criteria. The award recognizes organizations that not only offer exemplary customer service but those who have chosen to make their CX Strategy a key component of their company's DNA," said John Alexander Maraganis, President & CEO of CRMI.

