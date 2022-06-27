InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Universal Remote Control (LGT-175)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate the television remote," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ADVANCE REMOTE. My design would also offer a more cost-effective means of powering the remote control."

The invention provides an improved universal remote control for a television. In doing so, it saves time and effort when locating the remote control. It also eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

