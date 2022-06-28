Amsted Automotive Group Recognized for Accelerating the Auto Industry's Transition to Electrified Vehicles

Amsted Automotive is the leader in enabling automakers shift from ICE to EV drivetrains

Innovative Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, is key enabling technology for AWD and 4WD EVs

These Amsted technologies are already incorporated into volume production EVs

Global awareness is building for Amsted's capabilities in advanced EV propulsion tech

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle market is hot, yet automotive suppliers are facing significant obstacles with adapting internal combustion engine (ICE) technology to EVs at the pace required to meet the demand. This includes the challenge of implementing strategies related to EV-based drivetrains. Yet, in less than two years, Amsted Automotive Group has gained a worldwide reputation—and recognition—for helping the automotive industry turn these challenges into new opportunities for success. It starts with the unique torque management needs of electrified vehicles and Amsted Automotive's innovative clutch technology for these next-generation EVs: Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive) (PRNewswire)

At the prestigious 2022 CTI Symposium USA in May—one of the largest events featuring manufacturers and suppliers for automotive transmission, hybrid, and electric drive technologies—John Jennings, Amsted Automotive's Director of Innovation and eMobility, was invited to give a presentation on the company's novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects. Jennings detailed the function, efficiency, range, and cost related to the DCC Disconnect system.

Amsted Automotive was also the subject of the cover story for the June 2022 edition of a high-profile industry magazine: SAE International's Automotive Engineering. The article lauded not only Amsted Automotive's innovative technologies and production capabilities, but its ability to help automakers make this important switch to electrification.

Amsted's break-through technologies that enable smooth and quick AWD and 4WD operation – Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system – are incorporated into volume production electric vehicles which launched earlier this year.

Amsted Automotive Group was formed in 2021 through the merger of Amsted Industries with two of its core Tier 1 automotive supply business units, Means Industries and Burgess-Norton. Amsted Automotive Group quickly found itself at the forefront of cutting-edge EV driveline technology, notably its proprietary DCC Disconnect system. This provides seamless engagement and disengagement of the rear electric drivetrain while maintaining on-road and off-road performance. Amsted Automotive Group was able to adapt the technology for its OEM automotive customers, including volume-production electric pickup trucks and SUVs currently on the road. A comprehensive white paper on this Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect solution and its technologies is available at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

