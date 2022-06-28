AnitaB.org to Present Grace Hopper Celebration 2022, the World's Largest Conference for Women and Non-Binary Technologists, In Person for the First Time in Three Years

The four-day hybrid conference, featuring in-person and virtual elements, provides an opportunity for attendees to connect with and learn from leading tech innovators and continues to redefine the technology ecosystem for women and non-binary technologists

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the global nonprofit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, is hosting its annual Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists on September 20- 23, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida. This year's conference, presented in partnership with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), will be a hybrid event and includes a combination of exciting virtual and in-person offerings for the first time since 2019.

This year's theme, Next is NOW, is reflected in the powerful speaker lineup* of tech innovators and thought leaders. Keynote speakers include Brenda Darden Wilkerson , President and CEO of AnitaB.org, and Frances Haugen , Data Scientist and Engineer, Advocate for Accountability and Transparency in Social Media. Additional featured speakers include Princeton University Professor of African American Studies, Ruha Benjamin ; Data Management Technology Executive for Bank of America, Michelle Boston ; Founder and CEO of Block Party, Tracy Chou ; Investor and Founder of Backstage Capital and Runner, Arlan Hamilton ; Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel ; Founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, Reshma Saujani ; Minderoo Research Professor at NYU and the Faculty Director of the AI Now Institute, Meredith Whittaker ; and more!

"Our impact extends 365 days per year to over 70 countries and more than 47,000 AnitaB.org Members across the globe with products and services supporting women and non-binary technologists and allies," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "The time is now for businesses, organizations, institutions, and leaders to be held accountable for improving diversity within the tech ecosystem, from company values and hiring practices to retention and promotion. The time is now. Diversity is now. Innovation is now. Live in the opportunity of NOW."

Noting the significance of holding GHC in a state that is actively working to crush the rights of LGBTQIA+ people and stamp out critical race-related dialogue in education, Wilkerson continued, "Now, more than ever, we are committed to creating a safe space where all are welcomed, and we are collaborating with leaders on the ground in Florida who stand for equality, equity, and justice – values that are inherently aligned with the mission and drive of AnitaB.org."

The first Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing was held in Washington, D.C., in June 1994 to honor and amplify the legacy of tech pioneer Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper. The annual GHC continues to inspire future generations of women and non-binary technologists while bringing the interests of women in computing to the forefront and highlighting their many contributions to the world of tech.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women and non-binary technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

