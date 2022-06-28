Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as Persistent Supply Problems Continue to Hold Back Auto Industry

- U.S. auto sales are forecast to finish down 17.3% year over year; Cox Automotive revises its full-year 2022 new-vehicle sales forecast to 14.4 million units, down from 15.3 million.
- Annual new-vehicle sales pace in June is forecast to finish near 13.8 million, up from last month's 12.7 million pace, but lower than last year's 15.5 million level.
- June sales volume is expected to fall 7.5% from one year ago to 1.2 million units. Forecast volume in June, however, is a 7.5% increase from last month.
ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to show a market still constrained by a lack of supply, and one that is virtually unchanged since January. According to the Cox Automotive June sales forecast released today, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of new-vehicle sales this month is expected to hit 13.8 million, up from last month's 12.7 million pace but well below last year's 15.5 million level.
The sales volume in June is expected to finish near 1.2 million units, down 7.5% from last year's volume of 1.3 million sales. However, this is an increase of 7.5% from May's volume of nearly 1.1 million units. There is one more selling day this June than last year and the same number as last month.
Tight inventory continues to negatively impact new-vehicle sales. Since June of 2021, monthly sales volume has been stuck in a tight window, with little deviation, averaging 1.1 million units a month and peaking only at 1.3 million in June 2021. With no clear timeline for any notable recovery in new-vehicle inventory levels, Cox Automotive is lowering its full-year 2022 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14.4 million units, down from its current forecast of 15.3 million. The current forecast now is for new-vehicle sales volumes to fall below the 14.6 million sold in 2020, when the market was initially ravaged by the global COVID pandemic.
"Last June, I wrote that the concern about the supply situation could not be overstated, as we were in untested territory for the market," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist, Cox Automotive. "That sentiment remains, as there has been no significant shift in the conditions on the ground since last fall. Even though economic conditions have worsened in the past months, the lack of supply is still the greatest headwind facing the auto industry today."
June and First-Half 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights
- In June, light vehicle sales are forecast to reach 1.2 million units, down 7.5% from June 2021. Sales volume in June is expected to rise nearly 181,000 compared to May, or 7.5%.
- The SAAR in June 2022 is expected to be 13.8 million, below last year's 15.5 million level, and up from May's 12.7 million pace.
- Second quarter 2022 sales are forecast to fall 19.3% compared to Q2 2021
- First-half sales are forecast to be down 17.3% from the same period in 2021.
- General Motors is forecast to outsell Toyota in Q2, jumping back into the top-seller position.
- Tesla is the only major brand to increase sales year over year in the first half. Honda, Nissan and VW all see first-half sales drops in excess of 30% year over year.
June 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Jun-22
Jun-21
May-22
YOY%
MOM%
Jun-22
May-22
MOM
Mid-Size Car
77,000
86,545
73,759
-11.0 %
4.4 %
6.4 %
6.6 %
-0.2 %
Compact Car
73,000
109,904
67,370
-33.6 %
8.4 %
6.1 %
6.0 %
0.0 %
Compact SUV/Crossover
165,000
202,687
154,862
-18.6 %
6.5 %
13.8 %
13.9 %
-0.1 %
Full-Size Pickup Truck
168,000
179,442
162,044
-6.4 %
3.7 %
14.0 %
14.5 %
-0.5 %
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
220,000
212,012
205,870
3.8 %
6.9 %
18.3 %
18.4 %
-0.1 %
Grand Total2
1,200,000
1,297,292
1,116,503
-7.5 %
7.5 %
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown
Q2 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast[1]
Market Share
OEM
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Year
over
Year
Quarter
over
Quarter
GM
683,696
509,122
575,911
-15.8 %
13.1 %
Toyota
688,813
514,592
543,819
-21.0 %
5.7 %
Ford
472,260
429,174
496,248
5.1 %
15.6 %
Stellantis
485,312
405,221
412,005
-15.1 %
1.7 %
Hyundai
470,042
322,593
372,956
-20.7 %
15.6 %
Honda
486,419
266,418
254,230
-47.7 %
-4.6 %
Nissan
323,294
227,481
217,434
-32.7 %
-4.4 %
Tesla
76,230
129,743
144,845
90.0 %
11.6 %
Volkswagen
206,473
113,540
138,661
-32.8 %
22.1 %
Subaru
160,824
132,346
132,996
-17.3 %
0.5 %
Daimler
92,443
75,939
84,245
-8.9 %
10.9 %
BMW
105,901
80,590
83,499
-21.2 %
3.6 %
Mazda
105,909
82,268
68,409
-35.4 %
-16.8 %
Geely
36,663
24,267
28,662
-21.8 %
18.1 %
Tata
28,265
18,193
12,910
-54.3 %
-29.0 %
Total
4,422,544
3,333,174
3,568,586
-19.3 %
7.1 %
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
First Half 2022 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
OEM
H1 2021
H1 2022
Change
H1 2021
Share
H1 2022
Share
Difference
GM
1,323,102
1,085,033
-18.0 %
15.9 %
15.7 %
-0.1 %
Toyota
1,291,879
1,058,411
-18.1 %
15.5 %
15.3 %
-0.1 %
Ford
989,971
925,422
-6.5 %
11.9 %
13.4 %
1.5 %
Stellantis
954,963
817,226
-14.4 %
11.4 %
11.8 %
0.4 %
Hyundai
804,944
695,549
-13.6 %
9.6 %
10.1 %
0.4 %
Honda
833,510
520,648
-37.5 %
10.0 %
7.5 %
-2.4 %
Nissan
637,078
444,915
-30.2 %
7.6 %
6.4 %
-1.2 %
Tesla
145,530
274,588
88.7 %
1.7 %
4.0 %
2.2 %
Volkswagen
369,534
252,201
-31.8 %
4.4 %
3.7 %
-0.8 %
Subaru
321,250
265,342
-17.4 %
3.8 %
3.8 %
0.0 %
Daimler
182,358
160,184
-12.2 %
2.2 %
2.3 %
0.1 %
BMW
183,619
164,089
-10.6 %
2.2 %
2.4 %
0.2 %
Mazda
189,167
150,677
-20.3 %
2.3 %
2.2 %
-0.1 %
Geely
64,020
52,929
-17.3 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
0.0 %
Tata
56,215
31,103
-44.7 %
0.7 %
0.5 %
-0.2 %
Total
8,347,140
6,901,760
-17.3 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
0.0 %
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
