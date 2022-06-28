Investing in Clinical Evidence for Transparent AI, Fairtility to Present Five Orals and Seven Posters at ESHRE 2022

CHLOE EQ™'s Ability to Improve IVF Outcome Statistics to be Showcased at the 38th Annual European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology Meeting in Italy
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced that it will present five abstracts and seven posters at the 38th Annual European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Meeting, taking place in Milan, Italy from July 3-6, 2022.
Dedicated to providing clinical validation for its novel transparent AI decision support tool, Fairtility's research presents qualitative and quantitative data showcased in the 12 total presentations at ESHRE. Fairtility's proprietary AI-powered embryo quality assessment assistant, CHLOE EQ™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos), provides embryologists with previously unachievable data supporting embryo selection, creating an opportunity to clearly explain analysis results based on quantifiable biological parameters.
"Embryologists are longing for a solution that will bring standardization, accuracy, and greater efficiency to their emotional and impactful work. In the embryology lab, we must carefully maintain and protect the potential of life at its earliest stages. We feel a strong sense of responsibility to patients as they work to fulfill their dream of becoming parents," said Dr. Cristina Hickman, VP of Clinical Affairs with Fairtility. "Fairtility is the only solution I know of that provides the level of transparency that embryologists really expect from an AI system. Having this information available on the 'WHY' behind our recommendations positions CHLOE to reshape the conversation between IVF professionals and their patients."
Fairtility, along with leading fertility clinic partners, will present five oral presentations at ESHRE. These include:
- CHLOE (Fairtility) simplifies time-lapse by automatically and accurately annotating morphokinetics and predicting blastulation (at 30hpi), pregnancy and ongoing clinical pregnancy presented by Hakan Yelke, Embryology Lab Director of İstanbul Memorial Şişli Hospital's ART and Genetic Center in Istanbul, Turkey.
- FMEA analysis of an automatic integration of time-lapse incubators into electronic medical records using CHLOE (Fairtility) shows risk reduction through automation of data capture and processing presented by Triantafillos Triantafillou, Senior Clinical Embryologist in Institute Of Life-IASO, Athens, Greece.
- Artificial intelligence system detects "goldilocks" morphokinetic zone for embryos transferred or frozen in time-lapse videos, presented by Dr. Jose Castilla, Medical Director CEIFER Biobank – NextClinics and Director of andrology and embryology, Reproduction Unit, Hospital "Virgen de las Nieves," Granada, Spain.
- Elucidation of blastocyst collapse and its consequences generated by artificial intelligence: A comprehensive analysis of 1943 embryos from 643 couples presented by Danilo Cimadomo, MSc, PhD, molecular-biologist and Science and Research manager of GeneraLife IVF, Madrid, Spain.
- Uncovering the value of day 7 blastocysts using artificial intelligence on time lapse videos presented by Dr. Federica Innocenti clinical embryologist at the GeneraLife IVF, Madrid, Spain.
Fairtility's seven poster sessions include:
- Can AI be used as a tool in the evaluation of the risk of pregnancy loss after euploid single embryo transfer? by Prof. Beril Yuksel, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IVF Andrologia and Genetics Center at Memorial Sisli Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey.
- Challenges with comparing different commercially available Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems on the same data set of time-lapse selected euploid blastocysts by Eros Nikitos, Laboratory Director at the Institute of Life-IASO in Athens, Greece.
- Impact of Direct Unequal Cleavage (DUC) on embryo development, blastocyst formation and ploidy - artificial intelligence (AI) analysis by Agnieszka Florek, Senior Clinical Embryologst at The Centre for Reproductive and Genetic Health (CRGH) in London, England.
- A validation study for artificial intelligence (AI) compared with manual annotation, using donor eggs reveals that AI accurately predicts blastulation by Jose Teruel López, Head of Laboratory at Equipo Juana Crespo in Valencia, Spain.
- An analysis of qualitative and quantitative morphokinetic parameters automatically annotated using CHLOE (Fairtility), an AI-based tool, finds AI score predictive of blastulation and ploidy by Emilio Gómez, chief embryologist at Next Fertility Murcia in Murcia, Spain.
- An assessment of agreement between automated embryo annotation, through artificial intelligence, and manual embryo annotation by Dr. Amy Barrie, Head of Laboratories for CARE Fertility UK.
- An analysis of automated morphometric measurements finds that a combination of a large blastocyst size and a short tB-tSB time interval doubles the implantation rate by Dr. Iris Har-Vardi, Director of the Fertility and IVF Lab in Soroka University Medical Center and serves as a Senior Lecturer at Ben-Gurion University and scientific director of Fairtility.
"We are investing heavily in clinical validation for CHLOE EQ™, as we believe we must hold ourselves accountable to the industry's highest standards of clinical evidence and validation. Just as any medical device must go through rigorous assessment to achieve regulatory clearance, we are continuously testing, analyzing and improving CHLOE EQ™'s accuracy and usability," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. "CHLOE EQ™ has the potential to help fertility clinics improve their clinical outcomes and reduce the number of cycles to live birth. It improves workflow efficiency, and crucially, is designed to earn physicians and embryologists' trust by introducing visibility into the IVF process."
About Fairtility
Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Nechama Feuerstein
+1 (551)-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com
View original content:
SOURCE Fairtility