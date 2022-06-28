NovaCHARGE Snags New CTO Praveen K. Mandal, Founder of ChargePoint & Former CTO of Volta Charging

Pioneer of the networked Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) industry joins first-in-class leader NovaCHARGE at a key inflection point in company's growth

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the doors of EPRI's three-day Electrification 2022 International Conference & Exposition swing open today in Charlotte, NC, EVSE leader NovaCHARGE announced that Praveen K. Mandal is joining their already well-established executive team as Chief Technology Officer.

NovaCHARGE Logo (PRNewsfoto/NovaCHARGE) (PRNewswire)

Mandal's list of achievements in the EV space is considered remarkable, including four stints in the C-suites of Volta Charging, 2predict, Pipal Systems, and ChargePoint. In addition, he has been the technology leader for startup companies in telecom and large-scale, high-performance (HPC) computing systems that have accrued more than $1 billion in revenue during his tenure.

When reached at Electrification 2022 in Charlotte, Mandal volunteered to answer the two key questions industry watchers are asking: 'Why NovaCHARGE and why now?' He responded simply, "I've known and have worked with the key leadership team at NovaCHARGE for many years in the past. I believe that their vision of a decarbonized EV future can be fully realized with their extensive product line as well as other hardware and software innovations on their drawing boards. Their recent expansion in Central America is another signal pointing to what will certainly be a world-class company."

Mandal continued, "As for why now? Consumers, manufacturers, legislators, regulators, and others know that if we don't accelerate the strategic adoption of EVs and related supply equipment we risk falling into the 'chasm' where technologies go to die. I know it is a cliché, but it is very near to 'now or never' if we are to hurdle that potential chasm. Software, Data, and AI will lead the effort to this decarbonized future, all part of NovaCHARGE's innovation portfolio."

Oscar Rodriguez, chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE adds, "We feel very fortunate to have Praveen join us at this extraordinary time in the company's development. I have worked directly with him in the past and know he will be a key player in our growth and recognition as a leader in reaching aggressive targets for deep decarbonization that are customer-focused and scalable."

Click here for more information on the Electrification 2022 event. If you are attending, please stop by the NovaCHARGE booth #1323.

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards, in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Level 2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

CONTACT:

NovaCHARGE

NovaChargePR@agencythe.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovaCHARGE