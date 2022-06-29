American Public University System Appoints U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Lori Reynolds (Retired) to Board of Trustees

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) today announced that U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Lori E. Reynolds (retired) has been appointed to its Board of Trustees. An experienced strategic leader with a demonstrated history of leading organizational change, Reynolds was the most senior woman in the Marine Corps for over eight years; she now serves as CEO of LEReynolds Group, a consulting firm founded in September 2021, and Chair of the Board Emeritus at Sea Services Leadership Association.

"We're excited to welcome Lieutenant General Reynolds to the APUS Board. Her extensive experience will help us continue to strengthen our ability to deliver accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds, including military and veteran students," said Frank Ball, APUS Board of Trustee Chairman.

As Deputy Commandant of the Marine Corps for Information and Commander of Marine Corps Forces Strategic command, Reynolds developed, led and managed the Marine Corps' $12 billion global information portfolio spanning intelligence, IT, networking, cybersecurity, and space. During her 35-year career, Reynolds led Marines at every level of command, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I am honored to join APUS at such an exciting time when the University is playing a significantly increased role enabling service-minded students to become tomorrow's leaders," said Reynolds. "I'm excited to help future APUS students achieve their educational goals."

Reynolds – only the third woman to earn the rank of Lieutenant General in the Marine Corps –has significant experience in strategic planning, process improvement, leading transformation, solving complex strategic problems and challenging organizations to maximize outcomes through diversity, equity and inclusion. A Baltimore native, she has served in numerous high-impact positions globally over the past three decades.

From 2011 to 2014, Reynolds commanded all Marine Corps recruiting and recruit training operations for the eastern half of the United States when she was Commanding General at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. In that role, she was responsible for recruiting and training 20,000 new Marines annually.

Four years later, she assumed command of Marine Corps Cyberspace Command at Fort Meade, Maryland. Three years afterward, she was promoted to lieutenant general, and served at that rank until summer 2021.

Reynolds holds two master's degrees in National Security Policy Studies, from the U.S. Naval War College, and the U.S. Army War College. Reynolds earned her commission and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy.

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans*. With over 116,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). It is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

