Infinite Reality Races Into the Metaverse

Partners with FuelsEurope to Develop Metaverse Experience Showcasing the Future of Sustainability

BRUSSELS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Reality , the Metaverse entertainment and innovation company, and FuelsEurope , the fuel manufacturers association, announce the successful preview of the companies' first Metaverse experience. Presented initially at the recent Grand Prix de Pau 2022, the revolutionary digital world highlighted innovative low-carbon liquid fuels for the over 100,000 attendees, race spectators, and dignitaries as part of FuelsEurope's Clean Fuels for All initiative. This initial experience connects with a broader Metaverse project which is focused on sustainability in the EU, and designed and developed by the Los Angeles-based Infinite Reality. To preview this brave new world, please visit cleanfuelsforall.eu/metaverse-experience .

Hoping to promote the role of low-carbon liquid fuels and raise the awareness of these sustainable fuels with users and citizens, FuelsEurope selected the Grand Prix de Pau as the perfect platform to showcase their campaign. "Informing users and citizens about the availability, sustainability, and ease of use of low-carbon liquid fuels is now a priority for FuelsEurope," said Alain Mathuren, Communication Director FuelsEurope. "We were looking for a channel that would allow us to simplify the information, but also visualise it and walk our stakeholders inside the technologies to bring them as close as possible to the fuels. Given its outstanding potential, Metaverse became the obvious solution. The technical potential of Metaverse will enable users and citizens to be better informed on the future of mobility, on their future mobility options, and assess the sustainability of each technology from the feedstock to the final use. At FuelsEurope we believe that informing our customers and users is critical to allow them to embark on the low-carbon journey critically needed to address the climate challenge."

Through this critical partnership, Infinite Reality is able to affirm the company's commitment to sustainable development and global responsibility. The historic racing event not only featured car races powered by low-carbon technologies and low-carbon liquid fuels, it, most importantly, raised awareness about the transition to clean sources of energy and the innovative technologies available for individual mobility. Infinite Reality was delighted to partner with FuelsEurope to transport viewers into the sustainable future via an immersive and deeply engaging Metaverse experience.

"Infinite Reality looks forward to deepening our engagement with FuelsEurope, expanding our footprint in Europe, and exploring opportunities to support sustainable businesses, government initiatives, and educational events with innovative and truly immersive Metaverse experiences," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality is fostering a revolution of data, commerce, online authenticity, and digital transparency. Our vision of an open Metaverse makes each brand, creator, and fan the master of their own internet experience, their own data, the ways in which they distribute content and sell products, and the ways in which they interact with one another. iR provides the tools and services that companies and creators need to develop compelling open Metaverse experiences. Our Metaverse Empowerment Group advises, manages, designs, and oversees these custom features leveraging our expert internal and creator community resources. iR's Entertainment division, anchored by Thunder Studios, provides production, broadcasting, and streaming services to the world's best talent, brands, and creators. Infinite Reality has all of the resources to seamlessly create and broadcast content into and from the Metaverse. For more information visit theinfinitereality.com .

About FuelsEurope

FuelsEurope represents with the EU institutions the interest of 40 Companies operating refineries in the EU. For more information visit: www.fuelseurope.eu

