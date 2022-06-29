Salesforce Expands MuleSoft to Every Team with Easy Automation and Integration Across Any System or Workflow

Demand for time-saving automation from business teams has increased in more than 90% of companies

New easy-to-use solution combines MuleSoft RPA and MuleSoft Composer to automate complex business tasks across legacy and modern systems

ADT, AT&T, Bayer Crop Science, and Western Union are using MuleSoft to drive business growth and increase operational efficiency, productivity, and agility

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft CONNECT 2022 – Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today introduced the next generation of MuleSoft, a unified solution for automation, integration, and APIs to easily automate any workflow so any technical or non-technical team can adapt to constant change and business complexity.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

The solution now includes no-code capabilities to automate repetitive manual tasks using bots with MuleSoft RPA (robotic process automation) and to quickly connect data from any system, such as Slack, Stripe, and Workday, with MuleSoft Composer . The new capabilities are fully integrated into Salesforce Flow 1, a complete suite of automation technologies across the Customer 360 to help save time, increase productivity, and deliver better experiences. Business teams like sales can close deals more efficiently and service agents can quickly sync customer records to improve customer service interactions.

"As an integral part of Salesforce Customer 360, MuleSoft helps companies integrate complex systems and data, while expanding the universe of people who can use automation across any system or workflow," said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, MuleSoft. "The result is empowered business and IT users, from sales and customer service to HR and finance, who can do more with less – quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time-to-value."

Modern, easy automation and integration bring the future of work to every team

With macroeconomic uncertainty across markets, hiring, prices, and more, businesses are focused on efficient growth, cost savings, and productivity. More than 90% have seen a rise in demand for time-saving automation from business teams over the past two years, according to new Salesforce research . However, the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world has increased the number of systems and amount of data companies must manage and connect, creating integration roadblocks to automation progress. And when new systems are needed or business requirements change, 96% of companies find it difficult to modify existing automations.

MuleSoft Automation addresses those concerns with capabilities that allow customers to:

Deliver intelligent automation anywhere : MuleSoft RPA enables any team to replace repetitive and manual tasks with bots that can intelligently process data from any system, document, photo, or legacy user interface. These bots can also be securely shared and reused across teams.

Drive faster innovation with clicks, not code : Purpose-built for business teams, both MuleSoft Composer and MuleSoft RPA seamlessly connect applications with pre-built enterprise connectors and bots.

Automate and integrate anything: MuleSoft RPA and MuleSoft Composer work seamlessly with Anypoint Platform , MuleSoft's industry-leading integration and API management platform. Automations can benefit from hundreds of connectors to important systems and even directly invoke APIs created by technical teams. MuleSoft RPA and MuleSoft Composer work seamlessly with, MuleSoft's industry-leading integration and API management platform. Automations can benefit from hundreds of connectors to important systems and even directly invoke APIs created by technical teams.

Achieve end-to-end automation at scale: Teams can use MuleSoft RPA to automate workflows across multiple systems and apps by integrating RPA bots seamlessly with Salesforce Customer 360, Anypoint Platform, and MuleSoft Composer.

Maintain security and governance: With Anypoint Platform, IT teams can govern, monitor, and secure any automation and integration built with APIs or bots.

Salesforce customers drive value for their employees, customers, and business with automation

Salesforce customers are running 4.8 billion MuleSoft transactions daily and decreasing operational costs by 74% , while saving over 100 billion hours of work every month with Salesforce Flow.2

Across industries, customers are using Customer 360 with MuleSoft to automate workflows at scale and enable business growth:

ADT is dedicated to creating personalized customer service. "ADT's strong growth, through acquisitions and purposeful change, provided an opportunity to assess and improve employee and customer experiences by streamlining our technology stack. With MuleSoft, we've been able to integrate systems and automate processes more seamlessly to deliver unified and premium customer experiences from anywhere and across all our business divisions," said Sam Jaddi , CIO, ADT.

AT&T is using Salesforce to deliver new types of connected experiences and improved customer service for its millions of customers. "MuleSoft has streamlined and fortified customer support across all channels at AT&T. With its automation and integration capabilities, we've reduced the time our teams are taking to complete administrative tasks. MuleSoft and Salesforce save our sales and services teams more than 1 million work hours a year to focus on what they do best — helping our customers," said Brad Ringer , Principal Solution Engineer, AT&T. is using Salesforce to deliver new types of connected experiences and improved customer service for its millions of customers. "MuleSoft has streamlined and fortified customer support across all channels at AT&T. With its automation and integration capabilities, we've reduced the time our teams are taking to complete administrative tasks. MuleSoft and Salesforce save our sales and services teams more than 1 million work hours a year to focus on what they do best — helping our customers," said, Principal Solution Engineer, AT&T.

Bayer Crop Science is using Salesforce to become more customer-centric, helping farmers and communities sustainably feed the planet with innovative agricultural solutions. "By integrating Salesforce and legacy systems with MuleSoft, we're able to provide better customer service experiences with a single view of the customer for teams across our business. And with a modernized integration and automation framework, it's incredible to see our teams developing a product 200% faster and increasing speed to market by 5x so that our customers can use the latest technologies," said Geoff Hickman , Technical Architect, Bayer Crop Science. is using Salesforce to become more customer-centric, helping farmers and communities sustainably feed the planet with innovative agricultural solutions. "By integrating Salesforce and legacy systems with MuleSoft, we're able to provide better customer service experiences with a single view of the customer for teams across our business. And with a modernized integration and automation framework, it's incredible to see our teams developing a product 200% faster and increasing speed to market by 5x so that our customers can use the latest technologies," said, Technical Architect, Bayer Crop Science.

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, is using Salesforce Customer 360 to transform the customer journey with a digital banking platform. "Our continued focus on customer experience requires that we increase our efficiency and productivity to deliver new experiences wherever our customers are. MuleSoft allows us to quickly access the information we need and automate workflows to drive omnichannel messaging capabilities, so our business teams can focus on providing great service and real-time conversations with our customers," said Tom Mazzaferro , Chief Data and Innovation Officer, Western Union.

Additional Information

Pricing and Availability

MuleSoft RPA is expected to be generally available in early August 2022 .

MuleSoft Composer is generally available.

1Flow Integration and Flow RPA are built into Salesforce Flow. Flow Integration is powered by MuleSoft Composer, and Flow RPA is powered by MuleSoft RPA.

2Multiply the assumed human capital needed to execute a typical process by the total number of processes automated in March 2022. The calculation assumes $20/hr, and 5 minutes of time saved. Money saved = # processes * (assumed money saved/process = $20/hr*5min/process or $1.67/process) = 1,311,913,101,975 processes*$1.67/process = $2.1908949e+12. Time and hours-saved calculations are based on the number of processes automated in March 2022, multiplying the assumed time (5 minutes) and cost ($20/hr) to complete a typical business process. Hours saved = # processes * (estimated avg time saved/process = 5 min) = 1,311,913,101,975 *5 min = 109,326,091,831 hours.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

