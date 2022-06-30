AutoLenders and ALGO Recognized as 2022 Top Workplaces New Jersey by NJ.com and Jersey's Best

The New Jersey- and Philadelphia-based automotive dealerships earned 2022 Top Workplaces New Jersey titles for their continued focus on building a supportive workplace culture

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoLenders, New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for more than a decade, and ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLenders, announced that both companies have been named a New Jersey's Top Workplaces of 2022 by NJ.com and Jersey's Best. This award recognizes local businesses that prioritize employee-centered work culture and selects winners based entirely on anonymous, employee feedback.

https://www.autolenders.com/ (PRNewswire)

"Since AutoLenders' founding in 1979, we've been focused on fostering a connected, forward-thinking culture," said Mike Wimmer, AutoLenders Founder and CEO. "That is why we are honored to be recognized as an NJ Top Workplaces 2022 winner for our continued emphasis on our employees. We owe our success to them—our AutoLenders family."

Independent and family-owned for more than 40 years, AutoLenders strives to bring its company values of stewardship and community involvement to not just its customers, but also its employees. Having ranked 6th out of 24 companies in the mid-sized category of around 400 employees, this honor serves as a testament to AutoLenders' history, and its recent efforts with youth safety through distracted-driver initiatives.

Additionally, ALGO, the auto purchasing division of AutoLenders, was also named a New Jersey 2022 Top Workplaces and received a high ranking of 13 out of 56 companies in the small category of 150 employees. Founded in 2017, the New Jersey-based company quickly established its presence in the community by strengthening relationships with organizations to benefit local children in need. Today, though the first-ever direct-to-home car purchasing company serves customers nationwide, ALGO ensures that each employee feels the same value clients do.

"Our employees are at the center of everything we do and I am proud to represent an organization that clearly puts their people first," said Greg Markus, President of ALGO. "Our 50-person family is keenly focused on building a supportive work environment is a fundamental aspect of ALGO that we will maintain and expand long into the future."

At AutoLenders, transparency is everything—especially when it comes to its customer relationships and low car prices. This recognition comes on the heels of AutoLenders' first-ever fully integrated advertising campaign, that details just how transparent AutoLenders is.

For more information about AutoLenders and ALGO, visit www.autolenders.com and www.algonation.com or learn more on the AutoLenders YouTube channel.

About ALGO

ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLender's Liquidation Center, Inc. founded in 2017, is a fully virtual auto purchasing company that leverages an in-house algorithm to conduct on-the-spot transactions to acquire vehicles from private owners, acting as a supplementary inventory pipeline and revenue center for the company's retail/wholesale transactions. CAL and ALGO operate as direct sourcing channels for the company. For more information about ALGO, visit algonation.com.

About AutoLenders

AutoLenders, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, was founded in 1989 and operates a family of companies which provide auto leasing services and retailing for used and off-lease vehicles. Auto Lenders has been New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, focusing primarily on the remarketing of one-owner, low-mileage off-lease vehicles. The company's 8 showrooms in New Jersey (6) and Pennsylvania (2) operate in conjunction with a 65,000 square foot operations center located on 25 acres of property in Winslow, New Jersey. For more information about AutoLenders, visit autolenders.com.

Contact:

Meghan Solomon

Tierney Agency

Meghan.solomon@tierneyagency.com

267-907-4266

https://www.autolenders.com/ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoLenders