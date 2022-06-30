SKLAR KIRSH'S JUSTIN GOLDSTEIN NAMED TO THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL LA 500

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Justin Goldstein, Chair of the firm's Litigation Practice Group, has – for the third time – been recognized on the LA 500 list by the Los Angeles Business Jornal. The LA 500 list recognizes the most impactful leaders in Los Angeles who "have pushed the boundaries of what many of us have faced in our careers as leaders" and are "driving innovation, creativity, community and industry."

"This repeated recognition is a testament to Justin's legal prowess and his impact on the profession and the Los Angeles community," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh.

Goldstein has extensive experience handling complex business, intellectual property, and entertainment disputes in state and federal courts, as well is in arbitration. He founded the firm's Litigation Practice Group in 2018, and working with Sklar Kirsh's two Founding Partners, built a powerhouse litigation team. Goldstein started his career at Katten Muchin Rosenman in 1998, and then spent 10 years at O'Melveny & Myers, followed by seven years at Carlsmith Ball where he served as the head of the firm's Media & Entertainment Practice. He has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500's most influential companies in matters covering broad spectrum of subjects, including unfair competition, partnership and shareholder rights, breaches of contract, trade secrets, First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, copyright and trademark, rights of publicity and privacy, and fiduciary duties.

Goldstein is a Los Angeles native and product of Crossroads School. He earned his JD from USC's Gould School of Law, and his BA from Brandeis University. He is a regular author and guest lecturer at USC, UCLA, and Southwestern Law School on such topics as idea submission law, right of publicity, claims against talent agents and managers, alternative dispute resolution, and remedies for litigation misconduct.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com .

