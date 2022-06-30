Uplive, the World's Leading Live Social App, Celebrates Six Years of Empowering Creators around the World

Releases New Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives with a Commitment to Support Users, Particularly in Emerging Markets

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) Uplive, the world's leading independent live video entertainment platform, celebrated its sixth anniversary this month by announcing its significant recent growth.

Since its inception in 2016, Uplive has amassed a user base of over 300 million across 150 regions, becoming one of the most popular live social platforms globally. In 2021, Uplive ranked among the top consumer spend apps in APAC on App Annie, ranking #1 in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and #4 in Singapore and the Philippines. Uplive was also among the fastest growing global live-streaming apps in the past year, according to Sensor Tower. Uplive ranked 3rd among global Android social apps in the fourth quarter of 2021, earning a spot above Facebook. Uplive's continued growth highlights its excellence as a digital platform that fosters human connection.

Uplive provides more than entertainment; through virtual gifting, Uplive enables a direct relationship between creators and their fans. Creators across emerging markets are empowered to earn while pursuing their dreams. For example, streamers in Vietnam with over 5,000 fans can earn an average of $331 a month with just over 3 hours spent streaming every week. This amounts to about $25 per hour, which is well above Vietnam's average hourly income of $4. In Egypt, streamers with more than 5,000 fans earn approximately $9/hour compared to the national average of $3/hour; in India these creators earn $9/hour compared to the country average of $2.30/hour. Beyond streaming on the app, through branding events such as the Uplive and Hekka sponsored event at New York Fashion Week and the 2022 Uplive World Stage Singing competition, Uplive showcases creatives from emerging markets on a global stage.

"My life was completely changed, especially my financial situation," Suhartono, a creator from Indonesia, said about joining Uplive. Before finding success with Uplive, Suhartono was concerned about his family's survival during the pandemic, as he was struggling to find a job. Livestreaming for a global audience was the opportunity he needed. "With all of its features and its positive environment, Uplive has made me feel like I have found a new lease on life." Suhartono expressed relief that he was able to help his family and work from home during the pandemic.

As Uplive advocates for celebrating diversity through innovative technology, it maintains its commitment to enriching people's lives through its environmental, social, and governance goals. As part of its sixth anniversary, AIG announced new ESG principal values: Advance, Impact and Guard. These values guide the company's drive to empower users from all walks of life across the world. In the past year, Uplive has leveraged its platform to generate support for orphanages in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and earthquake victims in Indonesia, among other social outreach projects.

"We are proud all that Uplive has done in the past six years to bolster previously underserved emerging markets, and we are excited to continue to develop the creator economy in these regions," said CEO of AIG, Uplive's parent company, Andy Tian. "Uplive's success indicates the global appeal for a platform to showcase diverse talents and forge authentic human connections online."

With its continued user growth over the past year, Uplive is poised to reach new horizons as it continues to improve and expand its live social streaming products. In June of 2022, AIG launched a real-time live social avatar feature on Uplive. This feature utilizes revolutionary facial mirroring technology to allow users to generate authentic emotional connections and react in real time, while ensuring their privacy is protected. Most importantly, all these features are available on any smartphone, meaning that users can now access the metaverse without needing specialized, expensive equipment. Uplive is bridging the global digital divide and making the metaverse more accessible than ever.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, leading dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game based live social apps. It includes operations in eighteen offices around the globe that brings deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets. Combined with cutting-edge technology and a scalable global infrastructure, AIG is bringing the most exciting social product experiences to users across emerging markets.

