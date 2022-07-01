Azenta Announces Completion of Barkey Holding GmbH Acquisition

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries ("Barkey"), a leading provider of controlled rate thawing devices for customers in the medical, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Barkey, headquartered in Leopoldshöhe, Germany, has over four decades of expertise in the automated thawing of plasma, blood and stem cells and has an established footprint in the large and growing cell and gene therapy market serving over 100 customers to date. The acquisition extends Azenta's cold chain capabilities and enhances Azenta's reach with customers across all phases of development, discovery and commercialization.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the expected benefits of the acquisition of Barkey. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to integrate Barkey's business, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

