GRN (G) Gets Listed On XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryptocurrency exchange, XT.com , is thrilled to announce its token offering expansion and list GRN (G) token with USDT on July 1, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). The listing solidifies XT.com's position as a market leader by allowing everyone to trade the GRN token on its platform. Meanwhile, the GRN token is by far the newest token available for trading on XT.com.

GRN (G) Token is a peer-to-peer digital asset and native currency of the GRN Grid ecosystem. Moreover, the token uses a PoS consensus mechanism to operate. GRN token, like other XT token functions, can be used to pay for goods and services, trade, stake, and more.

To proactively ignite its users' trading experience, XT.com urges users to start depositing their crypto holdings before and even after June 30, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC) in preparation for trading. As a result, the deposit withdrawal section has been opened, allowing participants to do so hassle-free. As a follow up to the deposit, XT.com has added a GRN token withdrawal section, which will open for everyone on July 2, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

Moreover, the token's trading, deposit, and withdrawal services excite XT.com to encourage crypto believers, seasoned crypto enthusiasts, investors, and everyone to trade the GRN token on its platform. Meanwhile, apart from adding trading support for the GRN token, the XT.com team highlighted that more and more tokens are expected to be listed on the platform this year.

Besides making GRN tokens available for trading, Mo Mukarram, XT.com's Head of Marketing, states, "XT.com extends its position as a market leader by listing the GRN token. Our goal for this year is to champion the MENA region when it comes to token listing. We encourage everyone to trade, stake, swap, and execute transactions with GRN token on our platform."

About GRN (G) Token



GRN Grid is a layer 1 decentralised blockchain with a sustainable first approach. The project is initiated by the GRN Association, based in Zug, Swiss.

The project envisions reducing the carbon footprint of the current blockchain industry and expanding upon the decentralised library of tools for businesses and customers. The main goal of this project is to create a sustainable alternative for any company or individual looking forward to adopting blockchain and web3 Technology.

GRN (G) is the native token of GRN Grid and serves multiple use cases within Grid. These use cases include staking, fee payments, and validator incentives.

GRN Grid is an energy-efficient smart contract enabled chain with high performance and low costs. In addition to sustainability, GRN Grid also includes several important features, such as an integrated payment and escrow system, swapping pools, and an encrypted chat between users. GRN Grid actively supports decentralisation and safety due to its unique Proof of Stake v2 (POS2) algorithm.

Website: https://grngrid.com/

Telegram: www.t.me/GRNCommunity

About XT.com

Launched in 2018, XT.com is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai. It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

