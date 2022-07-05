The American Legion Hails Congressional Decision to Grant State Honors to Medal of Honor Recipient

INDIANAPOLIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard thanked congressional leaders for their decision to allow Hershel W. "Woody" Williams to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

"We are grateful that Sen. (Chuck) Schumer and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi recognize the outstanding service provided by the last Medal of Honor recipient to pass away from World War II," Dillard said. "Woody was not just an amazing Marine, he was an outstanding veterans advocate. He is responsible for Gold Star Family memorials being placed in communities across the country. After his Marine Corps career, he continued to serve veterans as a VA counselor. We were proud to have Hershel W. Williams as a member of The American Legion for 72 years. Delegates to our national convention in 2018 unanimously passed a resolution to honor the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient with a state funeral. We believe this distinction is well-deserved and a meaningful reminder to all that we owe our very survival as a nation to the veterans of World War II."

