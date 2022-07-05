BESTEX RESEARCH APPOINTS PAUL MEROLLA AS GENERAL COUNSEL

STAMFORD, Conn. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Paul Merolla as General Counsel.

Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO of BestEx Research said, "As we continue to expand into new markets and asset classes, Paul's regulatory and financial services expertise will be invaluable. We are committed to providing our global clients advanced, research-driven algorithmic trading solutions, and having robust legal oversight allows us to best serve their dynamic needs across asset classes and markets."

Added Mr. Merolla, "I look forward to supporting and contributing to the continued growth and expansion of BestEx Research. I trust that my knowledge and experience will be valuable assets to Hitesh and his management team as we work to provide BestEx Research's global client base with leading-edge trading solutions paired with unparalleled transparency."

Mr. Merolla, who brings more than four decades of experience to the role, most recently spent eleven years as a partner at the Murphy & McGonigle law firm and nearly four years at the LeClairRyan law firm. Prior, he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at institutional broker Instinet Group Incorporated, now a Nomura company, and before that as Vice President and Associate Counsel at Goldman Sachs. Earlier in his career, he spent ten years as senior counsel at Drexel Burnham Lambert Group and served as an associate attorney at Shearman & Sterling. Mr. Merolla is a Past President of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society. In March 2022, he was awarded the Alfred J. Rauschman Award for his service and contributions to the financial services industry. Mr. Merolla is a graduate of Fordham University and Fordham Law School and served as a lieutenant in the United States Army.

Mr. Merolla will report to CEO Hitesh Mittal and will be based in BestEx Research's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

