Carrier Second Quarter Earnings Advisory

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Media Inquiries

Ashley Barrie

561-365-1260

Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com





Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

