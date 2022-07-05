GiveSmart Offers Digital Wallet Payment Options

Donors may opt to complete payments via Google Pay or Apple Pay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the industry's leading fundraising software for nonprofits and schools, now offers donors the ability to make donations via Google Pay or Apple Pay. Presently, Apple Pay is available in GiveSmart Fundraise and GiveSmart Events while Google Pay is available in GiveSmart Events.

These digital wallet options allow fundraisers to accept payments through a wider variety of methods and provide more options for individual donors while both simplifying the experience and decreasing the likelihood of abandoned payments. With over 275 million digital wallet users expected in the United States by the end of 2025, preferences are changing. GiveSmart's Google Pay and Apple Pay options offer partner organizations an elevated level of security and convenient, donor-centered giving opportunities to move their missions forward.

The addition of Google Pay and Apple Pay aligns with changing needs and adaptation to donor preferences. GiveSmart's recently published Fundraising Research Study surveyed over 500 nonprofit fundraising and development professionals on technology adoption and use and its impact on giving and the donor experience. Its findings support the urgent need to embrace technology and a correlation between nonprofits that have efficient technology and their ability to delight donors, attain more financial stability, and find overall success.

"Adding leading digital wallet payment options such as Google Pay and Apple Pay to GiveSmart's platforms benefits organizations and donors alike," said GiveSmart General Manager Steve Greanias. "Technology continues to play an integral part in fundraising as nonprofits cater to donor needs. Digital wallets eliminate the need to swipe credit cards, expediting both donations and registration and check-in processes at events. These added conveniences increase opportunities for giving and enable nonprofits to move their missions forward."

GiveSmart features flexible, customizable tools to support year-round fundraising and special events. Whether online, virtual, or live, organizations can maximize fundraising donation forms, social fundraising peer-to-peer campaigns, text-to-donate, auctions, galas, and everything in between by partnering with GiveSmart to move their missions forward.

Learn more about the benefits of GiveSmart's digital wallet payment options at www.givesmart.com.



About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $5.2 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

