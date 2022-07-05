PLUR Announces TMR.WORLD Metaverse Through Treasure Hunt

PLUR concluded a treasure hunt with Easter Eggs in their NFT

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLUR, a highly detailed 3D NFT project, has concluded a 28-hour-long treasure hunt where the community worked together to discover encrypted easter eggs in each NFT image that ultimately reveals a new metaverse project, TMR.WORLD.

PLUR users receives free land in new metaverse, TMR.WORLD (PRNewswire)

NFT Inception

After the treasure hunt, the community discovered another NFT within their PLUR Ape Club NFT. This new hidden NFT constitutes a piece of land in TMR.WORLD, making this the first project on the entire Ethereum blockchain to incorporate an NFT inside an NFT. The team has put together massive efforts and time on development and research to focus on the project instead of its profits, showcasing the potential growths of this project.

The Metaverse of Tomorrow

The team looks forward to creating the first metaverse with superb quality graphics along with endless possibilities. TMR.WORLD has determined two directions that can be implemented when the project is established - The voxelization of game content and socialization of gameplay. Game voxelization can effectively solve R&D and content efficiency problems, so as to carry a larger scale of players. The socialization of gameplay is also an attempt under the technical bottleneck of blockchain where PLUR is able to make socializing more fun in gaming.

"We believe that the biggest opportunity in the Metaverse is still in the Gaming industry. However, challenges in the technical efficiency of Web3 still exist, especially in terms of high-concurrency data processing. We hope to connect creators and players to build a strong and vibrant ecosystem, which can bring a better social experience while carrying a larger player scale." said Ejan, Founder of PLUR.

Into The Future

Currently, TMR.WORLD is projected to launch in the first half of 2023. The team is also looking to implement GameFi (Game + Finance) in the future where players will be able to obtain economic incentives, allowing the metaverse to become a play-to-earn game.

About PLUR

PLUR officially launched its NFT collection of 8585 high-definition 3D versions of Apes on May 14, 2022, with free minting to the public. A Livestream was hosted on May 21, 2022, on the REVEAL of PLUR, where the team synchronized 216GB of image resources to the blockchain, averaging each NFT to be approximately 25.74MB. During the next week, launched the easter egg event, creating the first decrypted NFTs in Ethereum history.

About TMR.WORLD

TMR.WORLD is a voxelized metaverse social game that features superb quality graphics, an open world with unlimited possibilities, the ability to create and build beautiful homes for free, and the chance to connect with players all over the world. Creators will then be able to create and own the world with their friends by forming their own town or city along with their own economy, system, culture and civilization. The system of each world is independent but players will be able to access other communities throughout the metaverse.

