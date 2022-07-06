SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ebix, Inc. - EBIX

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ebix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 16, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "Ebix: This House of 'Cards' Seems To Have a Glaring Fake Revenue Problem" (the "Hindenburg Report"). The Hindenburg Report asserted, among other things, that "[i]n February 2021, Ebix's auditor, RSM, resigned because Ebix wouldn't provide evidence regarding 'unusual transactions related to the Company's gift card business in India'"; that "corporate records reveal that the unusual transactions seem to have accelerated since the auditor's resignation"; that Ebix appeared to have misrepresented the existence and/or sales of its EbixCash retail distribution network; and that "virtually ever claimed feature" of the Company's app "didn't work". The Hindenburg Report stated that "[w]e think a substantial portion of EbixCash's gift card revenue is non-existent."

On this news, EbixCash's stock price fell $8.81 per share, or 37.65%, to close at $14.59 per share on June 16, 2022.

