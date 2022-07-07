CLUB MED OFFERS UP TO 45% OFF ALL-INCLUSIVE ESCAPES THROUGH ITS 'GETAWAY' SALE

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites travelers to enjoy 45% off all-inclusive summer, fall, and winter getaways, plus perks, at its top resorts throughout Canada, Mexico, Florida, and the Caribbean. The Getaway sale is open for bookings now through August 30, 2022 with select travel dates from July 23, 2022 to February 17, 2023. Additional perks include free stays for kids under 4, no single room supplement, flexible cancellations, and up to $1,000 of air credit – ideal for those looking to book last minute summer vacations, or upcoming fall and winter escapes, to the beach or the mountains.

Explore Club Med's spacious, low-density resorts which are surrounded by nature and spread across an average of 50 acres, like: the eco-chic Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) resort in North America; family-fun Club Med Punta Cana, with new renovations and innovations like the Circus School by Club Med; and Club Med Québec, Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort offering a unique waterfront experience to discover Quebec's natural wonders.

New programming includes Club Med's new Mini Club + program, launching this month across all Club Med resorts in North America and the Caribbean as a newly enhanced Children's Club experience. Built on the six pillars of creativity, courage, connection, cooperation, cheerfulness, and self-confidence, children will enjoy even more engaging, fun-filled, and educational activities designed to help them make new friends and expand their imaginations. Adults can take advantage of Club Med's new Wellness Fusion experience, which includes an itinerary of active sports, opportunities for natural reconnection, mindfulness and yoga programming, spa experiences, and healthy dining options. The Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities, is a trademark Club Med experience designed to help families bond, reconnect, and experience a greater sense of reunion.

A Club Med getaway also provides access to unlimited culinary options, premium accommodations, and activities for all interests – from hiking and biking to standup paddle boarding and snorkeling. Paired with Club Med's flexible cancellation policy and Safe Together protocols, guests will enjoy their vacation with total peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories together.

For full details on the Getaway Sale, please visit https://www.clubmed.us/o/best-all-inclusive-vacation-deals.

For resort images, please visit here.

Getaway Sale

Booking window: Now through August 30, 2022

Travel window: Select dates from July 23, 2022 to February 17, 2023 (check-out by February 18, 2023 )

45% off plus perks:

Participating Club Med Resorts

Whether travelers are looking to unwind on the beach, have fun at the pool, or explore thrilling new cultures and adventures, Club Med has something for everyone. Participating resorts include:

Club Med Québec , Canada : Club Med's newest four-season all-inclusive mountain resort, and its first in Canada , is just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, this unique waterfront mountain resort is spread across 300+ acres and features 302 spacious guestrooms, including a private Canada's great outdoors. Lift tickets and all guided sport activities are included as part of the package. Club Med's newest four-season all-inclusive mountain resort, and its first in, is just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, this unique waterfront mountain resort is spread across 300+ acres and features 302 spacious guestrooms, including a private Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space with 25 suites. Families, couples, and solo travelers alike will discover Québec's natural wonders, cuisine, and culture through locally inspired culinary experiences, a variety of activities like guided mountain biking and hikes in the warmer months, and group ski and snowboarding classes during the winter. Leave time to indulge in R&R with the resort's expansive wellness area which features a 25-yard heated pool, 1,000+ square foot outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi, and the Club Med Spa by Sothys – all overlooking the pristine Charlevoix region and welcoming guests to connect withgreat outdoors. Lift tickets and all guided sport activities are included as part of the package.

Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school to flying on the trapeze at the Circus School by Club Med. Families and groups will particularly enjoy the newly renovated Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two-bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and breakfast room service. While adults indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await, kids can join their dedicated kids club for a day filled with water and land activities like windsurfing and sailing. Families can partake in the On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school to flying on the trapeze at the Circus School by Club Med. Families and groups will particularly enjoy the newly renovated Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two-bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and breakfast room service. While adults indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await, kids can join their dedicated kids club for a day filled with water and land activities like windsurfing and sailing. Families can partake in the Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories.

Club Med Cancún , Mexico : An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from sailing and kayaking to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from sailing and kayaking to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the Club Med Amazing Family program. Relax in the refreshed Aguamarina family oasis area, which features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms and a dedicated family pool, before kids head off to their respective kids' clubs while adults enjoy treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. For added exclusivity, guests can book an ocean view suite in the resort's Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space. Families looking for an added sense of adventure can explore the Mayan ruins at Chichén-Itzá (at an additional cost) or discover life under the sea by snorkeling through the world's second-largest coral reef surrounding the resort with Club Med's all-inclusive water sport activities.

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only North America – offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the treetop wellness canopy, and relaxation at the Zen pool. Must-try Experiences for families include learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the boho-chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!). : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) resort in– offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the treetop wellness canopy, and relaxation at the Zen pool. Must-try Experiences for families include learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the boho-chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico, Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos, Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Club Med La Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Flexible Cancellation Policy : For all bookings on any Club Med resort worldwide, cancel for free up to 61 days prior to arrival and receive a full refund on the land portion of your stay. : For all bookings on any Club Med resort worldwide, cancel for free up to 61 days prior to arrival and receive a full refund on the land portion of your stay.

Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. : All guests traveling beforewill receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

Safe Together protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , the Caribbean , and Canada , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors. : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in, the, and, these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

