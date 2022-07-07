Content Partners, LLC Hires Rob Amir as Senior Executive Vice President

Mr. Amir brings extensive experience in raising capital and investments within the film, TV, and music industries to Content Partners

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners LLC, the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television shows, and related participations, today announced that respected entertainment industry veteran, Rob Amir has joined the team. In his role, Mr. Amir will be responsible for augmenting Content Partners' sourcing of new film, television, music, and other entertainment intellectual property assets. Mr. Amir will be based in the company's Los Angeles headquarters and start his position immediately.

Content Partners owns some of the most recognizable box office titles, including 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, Hugo, xXx, and more. The company also owns Revolution Studios and co-owns the CSI television franchise. Content Partners owns the rights to and/or interests in more than 500 major studio released films and approximately 3,000 hours of television, as well as a library of film titles that represent nearly $40 billion of worldwide box office revenue.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Rob to the Content Partners family," said Steve Kram, Co-founder & CEO of Content Partners LLC. "Between his many years of demonstrated entertainment dealmaking expertise and proven track record structuring sound investments, he brings an incredible background that I'm confident will have an immediate impact on the company. We look forward to the great relationships and partnerships that his addition will generate in the years to come."

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join Content Partners," said Rob Amir. "The company's principals have methodically built an exceedingly successful business by focusing on making disciplined investments while concurrently developing strong relationships across the entertainment ecosystem. They have formed a stellar reputation as a trusted source of capital and long-term partner to the space. I hope to help amplify that growth in a meaningful manner."

Prior to joining Content Partners, Rob Amir was Partner &Head of Transaction Analytics at Vine Alternative Investments, where he led the music practice and created and implemented an entirely new practice for the firm that focused on investments within the music sector, originating 300+ investment opportunities. Before that, Rob was a Managing Director at Rizvi Traverse Management, where he focused on capital raising and evaluating, in addition to structuring investments for content owners, distributors, and investors in the media space worldwide. Prior to joining Rizvi, Rob worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2005 to 2010, where he was primarily responsible for greenlighting films, raising capital and structuring distribution deals and strategic initiatives. Rob spent the initial years of his career as an investment banker on Wall Street at bulge bracket firms including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank.

About Content Partners LLC:

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since inception, Content Partners has deployed over one billion dollars in this marketplace with over 500 studio release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

