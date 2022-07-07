The Green Organic Dutchman Launches Summer 2022 Products at OCS

Maple Kush Organic Pre-Rolls by TGOD

Amsterdam n' Rosin Organic Vape by Highly Dutch

Rosin Charged Hash by Cruuzy

Puffing Season 3.5g sativa by Cruuzy

Ube Coconut Vape by Cruuzy

Real Fruit Peach Gummies 5:1 CBD:THC by Wyld

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC-US: TGODF), a sustainable cannabis company announces new summer SKU launches at OCS.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

2022 has seen the introduction of successful dried flower SKUs, like TGOD's Organic Maple Kush and Organic Cherry Mints, plus innovative, popular SKUs, like Highly Dutch Organic's 6-Month Oak Barrel Hash and Cruuzy's SprChrgd Duubyz pre-rolls. To build on that success, five new SKUs will be released in Ontario, Canada's largest recreational cannabis market, this Summer. The new products, outlined below, will also roll out to other provinces in the months ahead.

TGOD Premium

Organic Maple Kush (3.5g) has had notable sales success in the dried flower category and will now be available in Pre-roll format. Organic Maple Kush 3 X.5g Pre-Roll is a high-THC, high-terpene indica in organic hemp paper and a compostable container. Certified organically grown in living soil, this trichome-covered high-THC indica is a TGOD original cross between Koloa Sunrise and GG4. Organic Maple Kush gets its name from the Canadian organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in, giving it a natural source of carbohydrates. This beautiful bud brings with it a tropical, fruity, kush-like finish, a result of Myrcene and Farnescene terpenes that dominate this strain's aroma and flavour. Available August 2nd.

Highly Dutch Organic

Building on the strong performance of Rotterdam Indica and Amsterdam Sativa in the flower category, this will be the first vape SKU under the Highly Dutch Organic brand. Amsterdam n' Rosin is a 20:80 organic rosin-infused distillate sativa vape, made from cannabis flower and native cannabis terpenes. This vape is designed to bring an enriched full flavoured sativa experience at an affordable price. Each pull delivers thick, terpy, full flower rosin flavour in a convenient affordable 0.5g cartridge. The perfect vape for everyday use. Available August 2nd.

Cruuzy

Rosin Charged Hash is a fusion of high quality trichomes and solventless rosin, delivering a striking blend of full-flower flavour and powerful potency in every experience. It starts by carefully pressing high-quality flower into a sticky golden rosin. The rosin is then blended with the finest quality kief, creating a unique, 100% solventless, truly flavourful rosin charged hash experience. Available in 2g format August 2nd.

Puffing Season is another offering in the successful Cruuzy portfolio of bringing unique dried flower genetics to market. This sativa-dominant hybrid has scents of musk, gas, and lemons. The deep hue buds of this sativa are coated with frosty hairs. Available for a limited time in 3.5g August 2nd.

Ube Coconut Vape is a very uniquely flavoured vape using the top food trend of 2022, Ube. Each vape features a nutty vanilla flavour, complemented with the subtle taste of coconut. This unique taste experience combines natural, botanical terpenes, made with high-quality distillate, Available in 1g carts August 2nd.

Wyld

In addition to the TGOD core brands, the Wyld Team has grown on its popular portfolio, by adding Real Fruit Peach Gummies 5:1 CBD:THC. Each Wyld Peach gummy contains 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD combined with the terpenes Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-Pinene and they're packaged in compostable packaging.

"Our strategic focus is to operate in select product categories where we have a notable competitive differentiation. Providing high quality, high THC flower and differentiated products has been a key driver of our overall growth and is enabling us to meet major financial milestones in Q2 2022, and beyond. Moving through Summer 2022, we are happy to expand our product offering to the growing community of retail customers and provincial Boards." commented Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable, global cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future net revenue and gross margin, statements about future Adjusted EBITDA, statements about future production quantity and timing, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company and statements regarding the future performance of the Company, statements about future development, growth and delivery of products, and statements about the level of demand for TGOD's products. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.