Hidden Road Raises $50 Million in Series A Led By Castle Island Ventures

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutional investors, today announced it has recently closed a $50 million Series A, led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from Citadel Securities, FTX Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Greycroft, XBTO Humla Ventures, Wintermute, SLN Capital, Profluent Trading, Coinbase Ventures and Corner Capital, among other global investors.

Hidden Road Partners (PRNewswire)

Hidden Road solves many of today's problems in credit intermediation and prime brokerage caused by legacy technology, archaic workflows and conflicts of interest. Among these problems is the difficulty that institutional investors have in getting the credit and financing they need to trade efficiently across fragmented global markets.

Hidden Road's quantitatively-driven platform provides real-time risk management and seamless credit across venues, products and asset classes. The company's products include prime brokerage, clearing and financing for traditional and digital assets.

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road Partners is the global credit network for institutional investors, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, we remove complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email info@hiddenroad.com.

Media Contact

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications

mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com

914-522-9471

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hidden Road Partners