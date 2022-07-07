Agreement extends 17 years of supporting human space exploration at JSC

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) II contract at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Jacobs Awarded $3.9B Engineering and Science Contract at NASA (PRNewswire)

Jacobs is scheduled to begin contract transition on Aug. 1 to continue providing engineering and scientific products and technical services for NASA at Johnson Space Center (JSC). The contract maximum value is estimated at approximately $3.9 billion over 10 years including a five-year base period, two two-year option periods and one one-year option period.

"Throughout our 50-year partnership with NASA, Jacobs has shared the agency's commitment to advancing space science and exploration," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "The JETS II contract builds on more than 17 years of continuous support at JSC – a key component of our NASA portfolio, which includes nine locations across the agency. With this latest award from our JSC customer, Jacobs remains well positioned to support the future of human space exploration."

Under this contract, Jacobs will provide engineering design, development, sustaining engineering, analysis, assessment, technology development, test services and laboratory/facility operation and maintenance for the JSC Engineering Directorate. Jacobs will also deliver planetary missions research, physical science research, astromaterial curation and laboratory/facility operation and maintenance for the JSC Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, as well as engineering and related services for other organizations at JSC and other Centers and Government Agencies.

"JSC plays an integral role in both current and next-generation exploration and science programs," said Jacobs EVP and President of Critical Mission Solutions Steve Arnette. "Our commitment to providing efficient and innovative solutions through the JETS II contract will support NASA in furthering our knowledge of the universe while creating a more connected, sustainable world."

The JETS II contract extends Jacobs' continuous partnership with JSC that dates back to 2005. As NASA's largest services contractor, Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace solutions, including design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; secure and intelligent asset management; and development, modification, and testing processes for fixed assets supporting national government, military, defense and NASA, as well as commercial space companies.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as general economic conditions, including inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs