Chartwell Law Continues Expansion in Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law, one of the nation's fastest growing defense firms, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the Atlanta market with the addition of seven attorneys led by partners Douglas K. Burrell and J.C. Roper, Jr.

"We are thrilled to welcome Douglas, J.C., and their teams to Chartwell," said Gadi Beer, CEO at Chartwell. "Consistent with our growth strategy focusing on key markets and practice areas, the depth of experience brought by Douglas and J.C. will support our continued growth in Atlanta and across the firm's footprint to help meet client demand for their practices."

"After 24 years at one Atlanta based firm, it was not an easy decision to move my practice to another firm" said J.C., "but the more I learned about Chartwell Law's emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and data driven internal processes geared to better service clients, the more Chartwell Law emerged as the frontrunner. I can bring my whole, authentic self to Chartwell Law. I feel welcome. I am glad I chose Chartwell."

"I'm excited to join Chartwell because of its strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and its entrepreneurial culture," said Douglas. "It is my belief that Chartwell best fits the future of my practice."

Mr. Burrell is a highly experienced trial attorney. His practice covers a vast number of areas including wrongful death and catastrophic injury, construction defect litigation, premises liability, product liability, and transportation and trucking negligence. He is also the current president of the Defense Research Institute (DRI), the largest international membership organization of attorneys defending the interests of business and individuals in civil litigation.

Mr. Roper, Jr., is an accomplished workers' compensation defense attorney practicing throughout the state of Georgia representing insurance carriers, employers, large, self-insured corporations, and third-party administrators. J.C. is highly regarded among his peers, having achieved the rating of AV Preeminent ® with Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating standard.

