Books-A-Million Kicks Off Its Limited Time Member Exclusive Sales Event

As part of the book giant's "best offer of 2022," Millionaire's Club members save 22% on their entire online purchase, now through Wednesday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Books-A-Million launches a special, limited time online-only sales event exclusively for members of their award-winning Millionaire's Club.

(PRNewsfoto/Books-A-Million, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Now through Wednesday, July 13, Millionaire's Club members get 22% off their entire online purchase of $40 or more when they enter the code MEMBER22 at checkout.

This offer also includes free shipping, which is an everyday member perk. Bargain hunters who are not currently members of the Millionaire's Club can easily join at this link . After signing up, they can take advantage of this sales event as well as other member benefits year-round, including:

Up to 40% off bestsellers

An extra 10% off in-store purchases

More than $100 in bonus coupons for signing up

As a leading retailer of books, toys, gifts, and more, Books-A-Million prides itself on providing an extensive and varied selection at great prices. Promotions like the currently running Summer Stock-Up Sale offer deals on thousands of books in stores and online.

To learn more about the Millionaire's Club Member Exclusive Sales Event, the Summer Stock-Up Sale, or to start shopping, visit Booksamillion.com .

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

mcdanielo@booksamillion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.