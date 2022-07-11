Real Estate Attorney, Adam J. Weiss, Elevated to Named Partner; Firm Changes Name to Solomon, Cooperman, Recondo & Weiss, LLP and Welcomes Three New Attorneys

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based law firm Solomon, Cooperman & Recondo, LLP is pleased to announce the elevation of Adam J. Weiss to named partner of the Firm, officially changing its name to Solomon, Cooperman, Recondo & Weiss, LLP. The Firm is also pleased to welcome Lucilo Ramos as Of Counsel to the Firm, as well as Bryan Granda and Jeremy Zisholtz as Associate attorneys.

"Adam has successfully and rapidly built an impressive list of prestigious clients, which speaks volumes to his talent, work ethic and commitment to his practice. The Firm's name change is in recognition of Adam's significant contributions to the Firm and his dedication to his clients," said Ben Solomon, Managing Partner of the Firm.

Weiss said, "It is an absolute honor to join the Firm's leadership and I look forward to the continued growth of our Firm."

As a partner in the Firm's real estate practice group since 2021, Adam represents national developers, private equity funds, institutional and private lenders, retailers, owners, and investors. Among other major deals, Weiss represented a private equity fund in a $101,000,000 acquisition of an institutional grade multifamily project in Texas as well as represented a developer in connection with a $66,000,000 construction loan to develop a mixed-use project in the Midwest.

Solomon, Cooperman, Recondo & Weiss, LLP is a boutique law firm dedicated to the representation of clients throughout Florida including developers, REITs, banks, and other real estate investors and corporate clients. The Firm handles transactions, litigation, corporate matters, and serves as general counsel to many of its clients. Since the Firm was founded in 2005, the transaction practice group has successfully handled over $6 billion in deal volume, advising clients on a wide range of high-profile and complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing, and financing. The Firm has offices in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.

