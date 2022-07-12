James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Whataburger Make National French Fry Day Deliciously Charming

James Avery Artisan Jewelry partners with Texas-based influencers to celebrate the day

KERRVILLE, Texas , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13, 2022, and it's love of Whataburger® by partnering with Texas-based social media influencers today.

"We are thrilled to celebrate what Texans love the most – James Avery and Whataburger – and, of course, French Fry Day," said James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing, Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "Our Customer-favorite hand-Enameled French Fry Charm is the ode to our favorite Whataburger side dish."

The two iconic Texas brands first collaborated in 2017 with the Whataburger Charm, a Texas-shaped charm engraved with the Whataburger Flying W, which sold out in 24 hours. James Avery and Whataburger have since expanded the collection, and fans can celebrate their love of Whataburger with the Enamel Whataburger® Cup Charm, Enamel Whataburger® French Fries Charm and the Enamel "Whataburger®" Heart Charm.

"Fresh, golden and crispy—there's so much to love about Whataburger French Fries and our fans love to show it!" said Whataburger Director of Retail, Rachael Jones. "Quality and customization are important to our guests and whether fans commemorate the day with a side of our famous Fancy Ketchup or treat themselves to a new addition to their jewelry collection, we're confident our fans will find ways to celebrate "just like they like it."

The partnership will include National French Fry Day celebrations and a charm giveaway on many of the influencers' social media pages.

"As the self-proclaimed French fry queen, I was stoked to be able to create content around one of America's best holidays, said social media influencer Melanie Demi, owner of the Instagram account @herboozytails. "I've worked with Whataburger in the past and what better way to celebrate your love for them/their fries than with some jewelry you can wear forever?! My audience knows I love French fries, and I'm so excited to be able to give them a little piece from James Avery."

Partnered Social Media Influencers – Check out these affiliated social media accounts for the National French Fry Day giveaway: Alejandra @nailsby.alejandra; Amy @sushigirl_atx; Briana @brianazananiri; Christina @mrs_tink; Jessica @missjessicabellexo; Marina @mommysnippets; Melanie @herboozytails; Monica @ccbucketlist; Tonya @stylemadesimple_; Tory @foodwithtory.htx; Zoie @curvesbyzo_.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

