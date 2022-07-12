Promethean to Host Annual Camp Promethean for Thousands of Educators with Special Keynote Guest

Ron Clark of The Ron Clark Academy joins Promethean to offer insightful discussions and courses for professional development

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean , a leading global education technology company, at its fifth annual Camp Promethean virtual event. Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EDT, Promethean is providing a full day of free, virtual educational courses designed to benefit the professional development of educators and assist them in utilizing Promethean tools as they prepare to return to school and engage with their students.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

Promethean is proud to welcome Ron Clark, founder of The Ron Clark Academy as the featured keynote speaker for Camp Promethean 2022. Known to many as "America's Educator," Ron Clark is the 2000 Disney American Teacher of the Year, a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and the subject of a television movie. In his keynote, Clark will share inspiring stories and key strategies to uplift and motivate all educators. The methods shared will include leveraging the ActivPanel to support engaging activities and give teachers the tools to help all of their students achieve high levels of success.

Camp Promethean sessions are led by Promethean's Education Consultant team and offer a wide variety of courses designed to help teachers best utilize the Promethean tools in the classroom in relevant, cutting-edge ways. Sessions include ActivInspire , ClassFlow , Promethean's Classroom Essential Apps, STEM, ActivPanel Orientations, and more. Additionally, there will be fun-filled games and prizes, including gift cards and Distance Learning Bundles .

Event Details

What: Camp Promethean 2022

When: Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Virtual

For more information and to register for this free training event, visit Camp Promethean .

Make sure you follow us on social media @Promethean and @LearnPromethean and use #CampPromethean22.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

©2022 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean