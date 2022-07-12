THREE ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that Partners Debra James, Pooja Nair, and Vanja Habekovic have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," honoring them for their impact and accomplishments within their firm and among the Los Angeles business community.

"We are grateful to have some of the top women attorneys in the profession," said Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff. " We laud their commitment to clients, to the firm and to the business community as a whole."

James, a Partner in the Real Estate Department, was selected as a "Mentor of the Year" nominee for her commitment to bettering the careers of women. In her law practice, she concentrates her practice on solving problems on a wide range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and construction, title work, real estate tax appeals and entity formation and structuring.

Nair, a Partner in the Litigation Department and Chair of the Firm's Food, Beverage and Hospitality Practice, is selected as a nominee for the "Women to Watch" category. She is a go-to attorney for the food, beverage, and hospitality industries and handles partnership disputes, false advertising claims, contract disputes.She also helps clients deal with cities and other local government bodies , including the Brown Act and California Public Records Act issues. Nair focuses on finding strategic, creative solutions to disputes that make business sense.

Habekovic, a Partner in and Co-Chair of the Corporate and Tax Departments, is also selected as a nominee for the "Women to Watch" category. Her clients rely on her dynamic counsel to establish, grow, maintain and sell their businesses and to navigate the important tax consequences that arise when making deals. Habekovic has a reputation of not only working closely and collaborating with her clients on existing matters, but looks long term to further develop strategies to advance a company's future endeavors.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

