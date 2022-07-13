BlissLights® Launches Sky® Lite Evolve

Company delivers enhanced capabilities on a fan favorite collection

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlissLights®, creator of unique special effects lighting solutions for everyday use inside and outside of the home, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Sky Lite® Evolve. The newest installment of the highly rated Sky Lite galaxy projector collection joins the original Sky Lite and the Sky Lite 2.0, boasting all the fan-favorite features of its iconic predecessors, with a streamlined look and enhanced technology.

BlissLights® designed and patented a unique LED light technology for the Evolve projector, allowing colors to blend seamlessly into one another – ranging from delicate pastels to vibrant teals and purples. The ultra-sharp laser stars stand out brilliantly against soft, drifting clouds, offering a transformative experience unlike any other galaxy projector on the market.

Beyond the heightened color capabilities, Evolve also offers smart compatibility with customizable features and functionality, so users can select their perfect settings with the accompanying BlissHome app. Available for iPhone and Android, BlissHome unlocks special lighting effects, custom color selection options, timers, and more. The app can also be synced with Google Home and Amazon Alexa to unlock voice control capabilities.

The new minimalist spherical design with a quick and convenient set-up allows for more versatility. A full 360-degree rotation makes it simpler than ever to point the lights in the desired direction. With coverage of up to 900 square feet, the possibilities for relaxation and entertainment are endless.

"Our mission has always been to give individuals the power to transport, transform, and transcend easily" remarked Micah Green, Marketing Director of BlissLights. "So many people struggle with stress and anxiety or even being able to sleep every day. Our hope is that Sky Lite Evolve will help our customers create a sanctuary at home with the push of a button, allowing them to find relaxation, peace, and clarity."

Evolve is available for purchase at www.blisslights.com and Amazon for $59.99. To learn more, visit https://blisslights.com/ or check out BlissLights on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

BlissLights is a company based in Oceanside, CA that believes transforming your space can transform your mindset. After creating incredible lighting installations for major theme parks around the world, this scrappy team of dreamers began designing unique lighting systems in 2006 to help people experience the transformative magic of light and color anywhere. BlissLights continues to create high quality lighting systems with leading-edge holographic laser and LED lighting technology that enhance everyday homes and moments.

