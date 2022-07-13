HealthGigJobs Services announces agreement with Uber Health to empower employers with transportation incentives for on-demand gig-workers using its Marketplace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGigJobs Services announces an agreement with Uber Health whereby it will integrate Vouchers for rides with Uber, into its HealthGigJobs Marketplace, resulting in greater functionality and benefits to its Members.

HealthGigJobs is first to market technology with an order-driven exchange that allows verified healthcare employers to negotiate and set terms for on-demand work directly with verified healthcare professionals, utilizing a dynamic bid/counterbid process. (PRNewsfoto/HealthGigJobs Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

By using the new functionality with Uber Health, HealthGigJobs Business Members now have the ability to incentivize and reward Contractor Members. Using the Marketplace's tools, transportation to and from the gig job location can now be offered and paid for by the Business Member. In addition, Business Members will be able to offer Vouchers for rides with Uber and/or meal deliveries with Uber Eats as a bonus to on-demand Contractors. This combination provides businesses with a powerful new differentiator in attracting qualified matched healthcare gig workers, which is seamlessly integrated into Marketplace's unique booking and pricing process.

For Contractor Members, this agreement enables new functionality through the Marketplace to arrange transportation to and from a gig job location. This integration provides a seamless alternative to the use of public or one's own transportation. In addition, immediately upon the launch of HealthGigJobs rewards platform, Contractor Members will have the opportunity to earn points that will be exchangeable for vouchers that can be used for rides with Uber meal deliveries with Uber Eats.

Leon de Jerez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are proud to be working with Uber Health in delivering HealthGigJobs Members with ever greater levels of flexibility and functionality. Uber is a leading innovator in, and at the forefront of, the global gig economy. This agreement is yet another step in HealthGigJobs providing innovative solutions in the healthcare workforce space with its first truly integrated gig platform."

Mike De Castro, Head of Sales, Uber Health, said: "Given the current labor market and fierce competition for talent that companies are facing, there's no better time than now for businesses to enhance incentives for employees, gig workers, and contractors. We're looking forward to our work with HealthGigJobs as they continue improving their integrated platform with services and features that help improve members' day-to-day lives."

About HealthGigJobs Services

